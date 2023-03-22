Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates new song with lingerie and cake

Delilah Belle Hamlin is officially on her way to pop-singer stardom.

Last week, she released her first single, the mellow, echoey ballad Nothing Lasts Forever.

And of course, Delilah – the oldest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna – went all-out to celebrate.

On Saturday night, the whole Hamlin crew – Delilah’s younger sister, model Amelia Gray Hamlin; their dad, the actor Harry Hamlin; and, of course, mom Lisa Rinna – feted Delilah’s musical debut with a star-studded bash at West Hollywood hotspot Hotel Ziggy.

Guests reportedly sipped cocktails and chowed down on burgers and fries before watching Delilah’s new music video, which also premiered last week.

The party even featured a sheet cake decorated with the song’s cover art.

Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates debut single: ‘So incredibly grateful’

On Tuesday, Delilah took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the party.

For the special occasion, the 24-year-old model-turned-singer chose a curve-hugging black minidress whose unique clear straps and torso revealed the black bra cups underneath.

Delilah Belle Hamlin chose a black minidress for her single release party. Pic credit: Backgrid

One shot showed Delilah snarling at the camera, with her long, straight, platinum-blonde hair falling loose around her shoulders and hanging down her back.

In another photo, the singer blew out candles decorating her black and white sheet cake while supporters in the background looked on.

In the caption of her post, Delilah shouted out her followers, friends, and family, writing that she was “so incredibly grateful” for all of their support.

“I am so excited for this new journey I’m on and I hope I’m able to continue to do what I love,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the other night, love you all!!” Delilah concluded her post.

Delilah Belle Hamlin shares the meaning behind her new song

As well as her fans and followers, Delilah gave a shout to her supportive family, all three of whom came out to party in her honor on Saturday night.

On Tuesday, Rinna also took to Instagram to share a family photo from the night alongside the hashtag #proudfamily.

Delilah recently opened up about her famous parents’ role in the new song’s “whole journey.”

Last week, Delilah told ET, “Right when we recorded this song, I sent them the demo and then we recorded vocals again, sent them that, sent them everything.”

“They’ve just been my biggest supporters,” Delilah said of her parents.

She also opened up about the meaning of the song, which she said “embodies” everything she’s been through over the past few years, including struggles with her mental and physical health.

“It’s a deep one,” the singer said of her debut single. “I hope that people take away, literally, nothing lasts forever.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin reveals workout secrets

What is the former model’s secret to staying in red carpet shape?

In 2019, Delilah opened up to Hollywood Life about the rigorous workout regimen that helps her maintain her slim figure while eating “whatever” she wants.

The singer told the outlet that she takes dance classes “normally twice a week” and named hiking and SoulCycle as other favorite forms of exercise.

But when it comes to her diet, Delilah is more easygoing, telling the outlet that she’s not afraid to indulge.

“I want to be happy,” the singer said, adding, “I don’t want to eat light cheese all of the time.”