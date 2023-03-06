Bravo fans troll Lisa Rinna’s ‘couch’ look: A ‘cry for help’

Bravo fans aren’t feeling Lisa Rinna’s latest look.

Since announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last month, Rinna has been focusing on fashion, taking in the runway shows in Denmark, France, and England in a range of eye-catching outfits.

Last month, the former reality star took the catwalk at Copenhagen Fashion Week in a skintight black bodysuit and a leopard-print coat.

A few weeks later, Rinna was spotted across the continent at London Fashion Week, where the Bravo alum turned heads in a lace-up corset and thigh-high see-through stockings.

Most recently, the former soap actress turned up in Paris with a Lord Farquaad-esque bowl cut, which fans quickly roasted as “little lad”-core.

Now Rinna is again drawing criticism from the social media fashion police for a look that some have dubbed “grandma’s sofa cover.”

Bravo fans roast Lisa Rinna for ‘grandma’s sofa’ outfit

Earlier this week, the Days of Our Lives actress appeared at Spanish designer Paco Rabanne’s Paris Fashion Week runway show in an eye-grabbing floral print set.

The two-piece set featured knee-length baggy shorts and an oversized matching blazer made of shiny plastic material and printed with red floral patterns.

The Bravo alum completed her look with chunky, military-style black boots and oversized sunglasses.

But while some industry insiders – like celebrity stylist Danyul Brown and fashion consultant Lizzie Tisch – applauded the look in Rinna’s comments section, most of the RHOBH alum’s social media followers seemed to take a different view.

One commenter called the outfit “truly awful.”

“Ummm did someone’s grandma lose her sofa cover,” another person wrote, adding: “If this is fashion, there is a lot to be worried about.”

Fans think Lisa Rinna is ‘desperate for attention’ after leaving RHOBH

On a Bravo fan forum on Reddit, other commenters saw the look as a “desperate attempt for attention.”

Another referred to the outfit as a “cry for help.”

Some even speculated that Rinna’s bold look might be a reaction to the end of her career as a Real Housewife.

“I don’t think she’s handling the firing very well,” wrote one person.

Rinna – who first joined the cast of RHOBH back in 2014 – announced her departure from the hit Bravo franchise after eight full seasons last month.

The decision to leave was made as Rinna’s contract expired at the end of Season 12.

The star told People that after weighing her other options and business obligations – such as running Rinna Beauty and the newly launched Rinna Wines – she and Bravo had mutually decided that she would not return to the show.

“It has been a fun eight-year run,” Rinna told the outlet of her time as a Housewife, adding that she was “excited” for “what is to come.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.