Lisa Rinna announces exit from RHOBH after eight seasons

Lisa Rinna is turning in her diamond and leaving Housewives. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It’s curtains for Lisa Rinna and her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former diamond holder was a part of the iconic Bravo show for eight full seasons, joining in 2014 alongside her good friend and fellow soap star, Eileen Davidson.

Lisa’s announcement doesn’t come as a shock to anyone who watched the last season of RHOBH. The drama was palpable, especially when she brought sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton face to face.

Although filming has not yet begun, based on Lisa’s revelation, it would seem that contracts have gone out.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to begin filming later this month. Without Lisa as a part of the cast, it will be interesting to see who will come in and replace her and which regular diamond holders will stick around.

RHOBH debuted in 2010; since then, over half of the seasons have included Lisa.

Lisa Rinna confirms RHOBH exit

Lisa announced her departure with People, where she gave the publication an exclusive statement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills former diamond holder said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

This likely isn’t the last time viewers will see her on their screens, but it seems she is done with Bravo after a very tough year. Lisa criticized the show for their memorial to her mother, Lois. She was also unhappy when Andy Cohen came at her regarding her social media behavior at the Season 12 reunion.

Lisa attended BravoCon last year and received plenty of boos from the crowd, though it didn’t stop her from relishing the time she had on stage and the panels in which she participated.

She also attended the People’s Choice Awards with her castmates, sans Garcelle Beauvais. She revealed it was “awkward” with a video that showed Kathy Hilton at the table with the cast.

What’s next for Lisa Rinna?

While her statement didn’t allude to what she may be doing next, Days of our Lives fans might like to see her back as Billie Reed. Lisa returned for the Beyond Salem spinoff in 2021, reprising her role for the shortened season.

If that doesn’t happen, likely, exiting Bravo won’t be her last move in the television industry.

However, Lisa has her hands full with her businesses. She recently launched Rinna Wines, which will be available nationwide sometime this year. It appears to be getting positive reviews and is available in select states for now.

There is also Rinna Beauty, which focuses on lip products and lip kits. Lisa often names colors after people who are special to her. She even had one named Lois following the death of her mom.

Housewives may be over for Lisa, but her career is far from done. We expect her to pop up somewhere soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.