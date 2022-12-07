RHOBH: Lisa Rinna reveals ‘awkward’ moment with Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna shared her “awkward” moment at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

There’s nothing better than an awkward moment at an awards show, right?

Lisa Rinna attended the People’s Choice Awards with most of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the show was nominated for an award.

She arrived in a plunging dress and posed for photos alone while some other cast members posed together.

Their seating arrangement was interesting, which was noted by Lisa when she took to her Instagram Story to show how the women were seated.

Lisa was seated next to Kathy Hilton, and if that’s not irony, we don’t know what is anymore.

The round table put Lisa between Kathy and Sutton Stracke, which again was interesting. Putting Lisa next to Erika Jayne would have been a safe bet, but they separated the two of them with Kathy in between.

In her Instagram Story, Lisa filmed the table layout and said, “It’s so f***ing awkward, and I love it.” Meanwhile, Sutton looks horrified behind her while shaking her head.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton feud continues

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton were the stars of the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The trip to Aspen changed everything, and not in a good way.

After some tension in Aspen, Lisa took Kathy back to Kyle Richards’ house while the rest of the cast stayed to party. It was then that things got weird.

According to Lisa, there was a meltdown, but Kathy denies it. Bravo has no footage of what happened, so it’s literally a she said/she said situation. The worst part is that it has affected the relationship between Kathy and her sister, Kyle.

The reunion didn’t resolve anything, and the fracture seems still there.

Lisa sitting next to Kathy at the People’s Choice Awards was no coincidence.

When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return?

A return date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has not been announced.

Filming hasn’t even restarted, despite the reunion airing several weeks ago.

Andy Cohen did confirm they were taking a small break before returning to film after the intense season they just wrapped up.

As for who will return, that remains unclear, Lisa Rinna is a wild card, especially given that she no longer has anything affiliated with RHOBH in her social media bio.

It may have been an uncomfortable seat for Lisa, being set between Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke, but she made the best of it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.