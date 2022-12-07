Lisa Rinna sizzled in a plunging dress for the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna knows how to command attention, even when it isn’t always positive.

She did that just with her People’s Choice Awards red carpet arrival.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star arrived in a gown with a plunging neckline, which left little to the imagination.

Lisa’s signature hairstyle wasn’t present. She tried something different, which suited her chosen dress style.

The reality TV star accessorized her look by adding several bracelets on both wrists and wore shades while walking the red carpet.

If there could only be one thing Lisa is good at, it would be drawing attention to herself.

Why was Lisa Rinna at the People’s Choice Awards?

Lisa Rinna attended The People’s Choice Awards because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022.

Two of her co-stars, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, were nominated for The Reality Star of 2022.

Friendships may be fractured due to how things have gone in the most recent season of RHOBH. Lisa was photographed solo on the red carpet, as were Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne. However, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke were all photographed together.

Lisa Rinna is successful with Rinna Beauty

Let’s be honest. Lisa Rinna is a hustler. She makes her money and makes no apologies for how or why she does it.

From commercials to being a reality TV star, she is well-known in the industry.

Lisa decided to launch Rinna Beauty for inclusivity. It was a decade in the making, and when it finally went live, Lisa’s fellow Housewives showed up to show their support.

In the website’s about section, Lisa writes, “My wish is for Rinna Beauty to empower people with confidence. This brand is about inclusivity. Be strong, be confident, be sexy, be yourself. Shine so bright that you burn their f’n eyes out. Be what you want to be and just go for it.”

Just because it is her company doesn’t mean Lisa doesn’t work hard at it. She often models the products, promotes them, and interacts with followers on the Rinna Beauty Instagram account. That account alone has almost 95k followers.

What’s next for Lisa Rinna is unclear. There’s been no news about when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return and who will be asked back when filming begins again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.