Andy Cohen confirms RHOBH break, reveals when Bravo hit will resume filming

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans beware, new episodes might not be happening for quite some time. Television host Andy Cohen announced that the popular franchise would take a break instead of opting for its regular schedule.

When talking to E! News, he explained that the show should be back in 2023 but did not disclose what caused the brief hiatus in the first place.

Fans also have yet to figure out who in the cast will return for Season 13.

Season 12 starred a drama-filled cast including Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, and Kathy Hilton.

The season wrapped up on October 26 and had fans glued to their seats for the three-part reunion special.

Viewers got to witness Erika talk about her legal issues and decisions and finally watch Kathy confront castmates Erika and Lisa and what exactly happened while they were in Aspen.

Who will be a part of the cast of RHOBH?

Now, who will return to the cast in 2023 is still up in the air. However, fans of Kathy Hilton might be disappointed when Season 13 finally premieres.

The mother of Paris Hilton told TMZ that she does not see herself returning as an official friend of the show next year.

When asked about it further, she said for her to return, there has to be a significant change in the cast.

“I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she told the tabloid.

Fans believe she is illuding to Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna who she has been at odds with for some time.

2023 will be a great year for Real Housewives fans

While fans might be surprised by the break, that doesn’t mean nothing is happening for the franchise.

While talking to E! News, Andy Cohen explained that bravo is filming two other shows for 2023.

The executive producer said viewers could look forward to The Real Housewives of New York City and the Legacy season that should be kicking off next year.

Fans could also expect more Ultimate Girls Trips to premiere on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.