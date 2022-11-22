News Lisa Rinna shares thigh-high slit for AMA throwback

Lisa Rinna shared a throwback from the AMAs. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has a knack for fashion. In honor of the American Music Awards airing over the weekend, the reality TV star shared a throwback photo of herself on the AMA red carpet.

It was clear it was from several years ago, possibly decades, as Lisa donned longer hair and bangs, which was a change from her signature hairstyle.

Lisa wore a yellow dress that appeared to be velvety and featured a super high thigh slit that revealed she likely wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

On her feet were strappy gold heels, and she wore a choker necklace, a trend from the 90s.

While she didn’t attend the AMAs over the weekend, Lisa wrote on the photo, “Well if it’s the @amas you know it’s time for THIS.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is successful with Rinna Beauty

Lisa Rinna is all about the money. She has talked about doing anything for a check, including commercials for adult diapers.

The former Days of our Lives actress has done various ventures over her decades-long career, and launching Rinna Beauty was just one of them.

Her lip kits are highly successful, and the business launch was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She recently launched another collection, including eye kits, which she promoted on her Instagram page.

Lisa Rinna and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It’s unclear whether Lisa Rinna will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after last season’s intense drama.

She still isn’t on good terms with Kathy Hilton, despite hashing things out on the three-part reunion.

Lisa reportedly wants two million to return, which isn’t unheard of in the Housewives realm, but it could be risky for the network to bring her back.

The reality TV star is still really close with Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins but is reportedly on the outs with Kyle Richards over the Kathy feud.

With everything going on, including the launch of Rinna Wines, it wouldn’t be shocking if Lisa opted not to return to the show. However, she will likely stick around as she enjoys stirring the pot and making people answer for their actions.

After all this time filming, Lisa only has one regret. Her treatment of Yolanda Hadid is the one and only regret from her entire time with the franchise,

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.