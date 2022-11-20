Erika Jayne’s infamous diamond earrings to be auctioned off

Erika Jayne’s infamous diamond earrings will be auctioned off, at a significant discount. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of Real Housewives history – and have a few hundred thousand dollars to spare – you just might be in luck.

The infamous diamond earrings worn by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne have reportedly come up for auction at a significant discount from their nearly one-million-dollar purchase price.

Jayne’s estranged husband, the now disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, first bought her the earrings in 2007 at a reported retail value of $750K – money he had allegedly siphoned from a client trust account.

In June, a judge ruled that Jayne would have to turn over the earrings to a bankruptcy trustee, as they had been purchased with misappropriated funds.

On the show and on social media, Jayne has repeatedly defended her right to keep the jewelry, though she continued to take heat over the bling.

Jayne even told her Real Housewives co-stars that she wouldn’t part with the earrings unless court-ordered to do so – which is exactly what happened.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s infamous diamond earrings to be sold at auction

Last month, Stephen Swan, vice president of John Moran Auctioneers, told Page Six of the earrings: “They are quite possibly the most talked about jewelry in the world at the moment, which adds kind of an unknown excitement and interest factor.”

Swan added that the auction house hadn’t yet established a starting bid price, but “because it’s a court-ordered sale, the starting bid is going to be very attractive.”

Though Girardi purchased the earrings at a retail value of $750K in 2007, the RHOBH star has claimed that since then, the studs – engraved with the name Girardi – have increased in value to $1.4 million.

The director of John Moran Auctioneers’ jewelry department, Mollie Burns Keith, further stated that Jayne’s estimate was “unfounded” and “based on clearly nothing.”

Now, TMZ has learned that the estimated value of the jewelry is apparently “WAY lower” than the Real Housewives star, 51, previously thought.

The outlet reported that Jayne’s earrings had been valued at auction somewhere between $250k and $350K – certainly, nothing to sneeze at, but still a staggering markdown from the original purchase price.

The infamous diamond earrings. Pic credit: John Moran Auctioneers

Erika Jayne auctions off belongings amid ongoing legal battles

In September, Girardi and Jayne held a court-ordered estate auction to pay down Tom’s monumental bankruptcy debt, which was estimated last year at over one hundred million dollars.

According to TMZ, the loot included a historic basketball used in the 1993 NBA finals and signed by Michael Jordan, which sold for $4,700.

The infamous diamond earrings, meanwhile, will go up for auction on December 7. Happy bidding!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.