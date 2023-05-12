Andy Cohen says Lisa Rinna quit the show after the RHOBH reunion then immediately regretted her decision

Andy Cohen just dropped some major tea about Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Housewives alums have always made it seem as if they decided to leave after they’ve been fired, this time Lisa can say that she did quit the show, kind of!

Turns out, the intense Season 12 reunion was too much for the soap opera star, who got a bashing from fans over her behavior.

After the reunion was filmed, Lisa told Andy Cohen that she wanted to quit.

However, she immediately regretted the rash decision — because who willingly gives up hundreds of thousands of dollars? Certainly not the woman who was the spokesperson for an adult diaper brand.

But alas, it was too late for Lisa to take back those words because the network also felt that it was time for her to go, or as Andy likes to say, “put on pause” — here’s looking at you, Dorinda Medley.

The RHONY alum is still thawing out after being iced out of the show for her angry behavior toward her castmates, but now it’s RHOBH star Lisa who’s also left out in the cold.

Lisa Rinna quit RHOBH after the Season 12 reunion but quickly changed her mind

Andy Cohen recently launched his new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Day I Grew Up, and he shared some interesting nuggets.

While promoting the publication on Sirius XM’s Smith Sisters Live, Andy asked the trio how they felt about his revelation that Lisa initially quit RHOBH.

“That was wild to me because I had understood the narrative as her having been fired,” responded one of the sisters, who then broke down what Andy said in his book.

She continued, “I was mind blown when she texted immediately that night after the reunion being like ‘I’m out,’ but then it was like actually ‘no, I’m not.'”

“She obviously immediately regretted what she had done, and that’s something that’s like if you’re moving that erratically and that sort of moment, you needed to be on pause, fired, quit. Like, whatever word you want to use, that needed to happen!” added the Smith sister.

Andy Cohen spills RHOBH tea in his new book

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life shared more details about what Andy said about Lisa Rinna’s exit in his book, which was released on May 9.

Reportedly, after getting called out for her behavior at the Season 12 reunion, Lisa made a rash decision and texted Andy Cohen to say she was done with the show.

Andy’s response? That “feels right.”

However, he later learned from his team that Lisa had changed her mind about quitting, but it was too late. The network had already decided to move forward without her, although he did say it was a “pause,” so who knows, maybe when Lisa cools down, she can make a return to the show.

Check out Andy Cohen’s interview on Sirius XMs Smith Sisters below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.