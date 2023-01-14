Lisa Rinna ‘hated’ her last season on RHOBH

Lisa Rinna was not happy with her edit on RHOBH Season 12. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna was definitively not having a good time on her latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In fact, in a new interview, the reality star – who announced last week that she was leaving the hit franchise after eight seasons and that the most recent, Season 12, would be her last – revealed that she “hated” her final few months on the show.

Rinna cited several reasons for the negativity about her last season, including the death of her mother, Lois, in November of 2021, which was only given one episode on the show. The online “smear campaign” against her following her infamous spat with co-star Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen; and what Rinna saw as an unfair final edit from the Bravo production team.

“The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked,” Rinna told Interview Magazine’s Mel Ottenberg on Friday.

Housewives themselves “do not have power in the edit whatsoever,” Rinna continued. She also would like to tell her story “the way it really, really, really happens.”

The former soap star called her portrayal on the most recent season “unfortunate.”

Lisa Rinna talks Aspen, making up with Kathy Hilton

Some of Season 12’s spiciest drama centered on the cast’s trip to Aspen, where, according to Rinna, Hilton suffered a psychotic break and made disparaging comments about her half-sister Kyle Richards during a drunken night out. Cameras weren’t rolling at the time of the alleged incident.

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen,” Rinna told Interview, adding, “It was something that happened so spontaneously.”

“When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown,” the Bravo star went on, “you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.'”

Though Hilton has continuously denied the allegations, Rinna once again doubled down, telling the outlet: “All I ever did was tell the truth.”

Still, despite their history, Rinna also gave her former co-star props for showing up to the Season 12 reunion instead of avoiding confrontation “like Lisa Vanderpump did.”

Lisa Rinna opens up about feud with Lisa Vanderpump

Speaking of Lisa Vanderpump – a longtime nemesis of Rinna’s who infamously left RHOBH midway through Season 9 and didn’t bother to come back for the reunion – Rinna also opened up about their feud and their time on the series together.

“We were really great together,” Rinna said of their onscreen chemistry. But when asked if she and Vanderpump had made amends since then, Rinna said that the two women do not have a relationship.

Still, Rinna said she had no regrets from her eight seasons on Bravo and that if given a do-over, she still wouldn’t change a thing.

“I learned a lot,” she said of her time as a Real Housewife. Rinna added that after eight seasons as the resident villain on RHOBH, she can’t be crossed.

“I mean, you can, but… you shouldn’t,” Lisa Rinna expressed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.