Who is Morgan Wade? 5 things to know about country singer connected to Kyle Richards

Morgan Wade is making headlines, and not just for her music.

The country music star’s friendship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has raised some questions.

She and Kyle have become close friends over the last year, and with the news that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated, there is piqued interest in Morgan.

Their friendship seemingly came out of thin air, with Kyle revealing that she listened to Morgan’s music on a solo drive and knew she had to meet her. They met up not too long after.

Kyle and Morgan have vacationed together, walked the red carpet, and even hung out with Kyle’s sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Here’s what you need to know about Morgan Wade, Kyle Richards’ seemingly new BFF.

Morgan Wade was born and raised in Virginia

Appalachia produced many wonders, and Morgan Wade can be added to that list.

She was raised in a small Appalachian town called Floyd, which has strong ties to bluegrass music. It’s no wonder she is a musician with all kinds of talent. Morgan can cross genres without missing a beat.

While her parents divorced when she was just five, she spent time with each of them and a lot of time with her grandparents.

Morgan Wade has collaborated with some big names

As mentioned above, Morgan Wade can effortlessly cross genres of music. This has worked to her advantage, especially working with names like Diplo and country music star Kip Moore.

Morgan starred in Kip’s music video for If I Was Your Lover. Interestingly enough, the video garnered so much attention that Kip asked her to jump on and make it a duet.

Morgan Wade is a gym buff

You may have already known this fact if you follow Morgan Wade on Instagram.

She spends plenty of time in the gym, getting her body in shape. She talks about how important it is to her to remain in shape, and working out with friends is a bonus.

This is something she and Kyle Richards do together. The RHOBH star has been putting time in the gym and looks like she is in the best shape of her life.

Morgan often shares gym selfies after a workout.

Morgan Wade plans to undergo a double mastectomy

At the end of May, it was revealed that Morgan Wade planned to undergo a double mastectomy after testing positive for a breast cancer gene.

She revealed that having the gene increased her risk for breast and ovarian cancer. It isn’t a chance she wants to take, so opting for surgery appears to be how she wants to handle things.

Morgan shared an Instagram post revealing, in part, “I’ll go in depth later, but I was diagnosed with the #rad51d gene a while back. In November I’ll undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative. As always appreciate you all ❤️.”

Morgan Wade is several years sober

This is likely the most interesting fact of the bunch.

Morgan Wade has been sober for roughly six years after facing her alcohol consumption head-on.

She revealed that after a night of drinking more than she’s ever drunk. She began taking shots while performing, and one night, things got to be too much.

Kyle Richards quit drinking last summer following the conclusion of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has cut alcohol entirely out, partly attributed to her killer figure.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards share a lot in common, and their link has been rumored to be more than just on a friendly level. Be sure to tune into the new season of RHOBH, as Morgan is rumored to make an appearance or two.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.