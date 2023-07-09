Teddi Mellencamp is under fire for keeping quiet about Kyle Richards’ alleged affair

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t winning anyone over after choosing to bow out of any conversation that would discuss her friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ marriage.

She co-hosts the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, and they discuss the salacious headlines, drama on screen, and everything in the Housewives world.

Except for anything surrounding Kyle Richards — for Teddi, anyway.

In a recent episode, it was apparent where Teddi stood regarding Kyle and Mauricio Umansky. She isn’t discussing it. Period.

Teddi said, “Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast, and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people I don’t know.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She concluded, “I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just Housewives or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends.”

Teddi Mellencamp called out for not speaking about Kyle Richards

Teddi Mellencamp refusing to talk about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky isn’t doing herself any favors. She already catches heat for being “boring” and unlikeable.

Following the podcast going live and listeners hearing Teddi’s remarks, they had some strong feelings.

A good point about how Kyle could use Teddi as her mouthpiece and refute the claims was mentioned. And because she isn’t, some of what is being said could be true.

It’s the fact that Teddi is refusing to talk about Kyle at all for me…because Kyle can use Teddi to refute all these claims on her podcast, especially about Morgan. This leads me to believe there is truth to some of this mess after all…#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/S57PcsIXYH — Island Girl🌺 (@datlife808) July 9, 2023

Another called Teddi out for running a Housewives podcast but not discussing everything.

So teddi won't comment on Kyle's marriage maybe tamra can do a podcast with cynthia talking about the news. You can't have a rule for one and not the other, your a housewife podcast you need to mention it all #rhobh #twots pic.twitter.com/vJTK4ieSCH — Pippa Farley 🪐🌍🌵 (@PippaFarley) July 8, 2023

Someone else called out Teddi’s “blatant hypocrisy” and lack of accountability despite being an accountability coach.

This is why I can’t stand Teddi and never will: blatant hypocrisy and no accountability for herself or her friends like Kyle, despite crowning herself “queen of accountability (and conditioning people to develop EDs)” pic.twitter.com/MSCO6wmYyF — karl (@scorpihobabe) July 8, 2023

And someone else wouldn’t let Teddi forget that while refusing to discuss Kyle, it was her “job” to discuss Kathy Hilton (Kyle’s sister).

Teddi saying she can’t talk about Kyle’s marriage issues that went public because Kyle is her friend. But here 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 she’s saying it’s her job to talk about Kathy and gets paid to do it. Even doubles down. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VRe4i3SCkX — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) July 8, 2023

What are the rumors circulating about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were reportedly separated but still living together.

There have been rumblings for months about trouble in paradise for the couple, and with the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills slated to air later this year, it was only a matter of time before it was discussed.

Kyle and Mauricio acknowledged having a tough year in their marriage but denied wrongdoing on either part. However, a friendship that seemingly came out of nowhere has been attributed to the split.

Morgan Wade has been a hot topic of conversation along with the separation. Kyle has spent much time with Morgan, and it happened out of the blue. Interestingly enough, Teddi Mellencamp has often hung out with the women.

Does Teddi know more about that and is afraid to slip up? There are many possibilities for why she isn’t speaking out about what’s happening between Kyle and Mauricio.

Listeners aren’t happy about it, and it doesn’t appear to bother Teddi at all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.