Kyle Richards spotted in Aspen with Morgan Wade — Here’s what they’re working on together

Kyle Richards was recently spotted out in Aspen with Morgan Wade amid speculations that the two are more than just friends.

However, there’s a good reason why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been spending so much time with the country singer, and it’s not as scandalous as you might think.

Kyle is an executive producer on a documentary about Morgan’s life, and during their recent trip to Aspen, cameras were in tow.

Morgan was recently thrust into the spotlight due to her affiliation with the Bravo personality.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when they were spotted with similar tattoos ad matching rings.

Meanwhile, news of Kyle’s separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky seemed to confirm a possible romance between the two, as people simply could not understand their relationship.

However, will this new revelation about their new project quell the romance rumors between Kyle and Morgan?

Here’s why Kyle Richards was recently in Aspen with Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade was in Aspen over the weekend and performed a show at a popular venue, called the Belly Up.

Kyle and her team of producers were front and center for the event, which was filmed for a documentary about Morgan’s life as revealed by TMZ.

Kyle shared a slew of photos with the documentary crew from their trip to Aspen along with clips of Morgan’s latest performance.

“Best time with the best people 🙏❤️ 🎶 🎥 🚌 🤩,” the mom of four captioned the post.

The documentary will shed light on the 28-year-old’s rise to stardom as well as some very personal moments in her life, and Kyle will also appear on camera with Morgan.

The singer has struggled with substance abuse over the years, and that will be featured in the documentary as well.

Furthermore, the documentary will shed light on Morgan’s cancer issues as she has a gene that puts her at high risk for ovarian and breast cancer.

She’ll be getting a double mastectomy in November, and the cameras will seemingly be there to chronicle that difficult journey as well.

RHOBH cameras are back up amid Kyle and Mauricio’s separation

Kyle is also back in front of the cameras for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 13 had wrapped filming, but reports are that cameras picked up again amid news of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation.

Sources told Page Six that the news of the couple’s marriage “has rocked the Bravo world.”

“Producers know fans want a glimpse into how Kyle and Mauricio came to this decision,” added the insider.

The couple, who’ve been married for 27 years has already spoken out in a joint statement and confessed that while they’ve had a very rough year, they are not getting a divorce.

Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.