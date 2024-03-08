What happened to Sutton on the RHOBH reunion? That’s a question The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are asking as the Season 13 reunion winds down.

It’s no secret that Sutton Stracke has a medical crisis on the RHOBH reunion show.

The health concern was featured in the original teaser for the ladies’ end-of-season chat.

This week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers were given more insight into what happens with Sutton.

In the next preview, Kathy Hilton was introduced, along with some drama with Kyle Richards.

However, the footage took a turn when Sutton began shaking super badly, and a medical team was called in to look at her.

So, what does that mean for Sutton and is she ok? Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Sutton on RHOBH reunion?

Despite how Bravo initially made it look in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion trailer, Kathy isn’t the cause of Sutton’s medical issue. In fact, Kathy is sitting across the room from Sutton.

All of a sudden, Sutton can be heard screaming “woah” before Garcelle Beauvais screams for help. There’s no question, based on the preview and the way the rest of the cast was worried, something serious is going on.

We do know that Sutton has denied her medical issue was alcohol-related. Sutton slammed claims she was drunk or having alcohol withdrawals after the RHOBH reunion trailer dropped.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kathy did confirm that Sutton went to the hospital during the reunion. The rumor mill is also buzzing that Sutton wasn’t in the final cast photo further proving she leaves the event early.

What causes Sutton’s crisis remains to be seen. Sutton got pretty heated during the reunion several times, especially when facing off with Kyle.

Perhaps it was a blood pressure issue or blood sugar or maybe even an anxiety attack or panic attack. RHOBH fans will have to tune in to find out for sure.

What else can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans expect from the final part of the Season 13 reunion?

The final part of the reunion will hit Bravo airwaves next week, concluding Season 13. Aside from Sutton’s medical crisis, RHOBH viewers will finally learn why Kathy was invited to the event.

Kyle is in the hot seat, too, as Andy fires questions at her over her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade and her separation from Mauricio Umanksy.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 features Mauricio’s side of the split story, for those fans looking for more answers than Kyle might give,

Plus, find out how the Season 13 cast ends things and whether friendships are mended or fractured even more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.