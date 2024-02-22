Sutton Stracke claps back at claim her hospitalization was due to ‘alcohol withdrawal’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer was released moments ago, and fans of the show are already chiming in on social media.

However, Sutton Stracke had to clap back at one critic after the teaser showed the moment she fell ill at the reunion and had to be hospitalized.

The critic questioned if the issue was a result of alcohol withdrawal, and Sutton instantly shut that down and slammed the “false narrative.”

This is not the first time Sutton’s drinking has been called into question. It’s been a major point of conversation on the show.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have both insinuated that she has a drinking problem amid their issues with her earlier in the season.

The 52-year-old has already dismissed those claims, but we’re sure the issue was addressed again at the reunion.

Sutton Stracke shuts down ‘false narrative’ about her drinking

Monsters and Critics reported in January that Sutton left the reunion in an ambulance.

The RHOBH reunion trailer shows the moment things went awry as Sutton tilts back in her seat, saying, “Woah, woah.”

As Sutton grabs Garcelle’s hand to catch her balance, she asks her friend “Are you okay?” then says, “Can we call somebody please!”

The clip shows paramedics standing over Sutton as Andy Cohen exclaims, “You’re shaking… you are really shaking.”

After the scary moment played out in the trailer, someone on X questioned the reason behind Sutton’s medical emergency.

In the now-deleted tweet, a parody account @DonnGunvalson asked, “Arent tremors a sign of alcohol withdrawal? #RHOBH.”

However, the Beverly Hills Housewife instantly shut down those claims responding, “That was not the problem. Discontinue this false narrative.”

Sutton seeks to clarify. Pic credit: @DonnGunvalson/@SuttonBStracke/X

Sutton Stracke calls out Kyle Richards in RHOBH reunion trailer

Before her medical emergency at the end of the reunion, Sutton had a heated confrontation with Kyle Richards.

The trailer shows the two women going at it again after butting heads several times throughout the season.

“We all share what’s going on in our lives,” argues Sutton as she refers to Kyle keeping her martial issues a secret during the season.

“Oh no, that’s not true…yeah, you came into the season just to come after me,” says the OG.

“You have been relentlessly mean to me,” retorts The Sutton Concept founder as Kyle asks her to explain.

“As Denise would say, watch the show,” says Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.