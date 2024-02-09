Here’s why RHOBH star Sutton Stracke doesn’t want an apology from Kyle Richards

Sutton Stracke’s friendship with Kyle Richards took a major hit last season, and things didn’t improve when they returned to film Season 13.

However, things might be turning around for the women after they shared an emotional moment in the last episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It’s hard to say who is most to blame for the current state of things, but Sutton is taking responsibility for her part – recently admitting that she was not a good friend.

Despite where they stand today, the Southern Belle made it known that she’s not looking for an apology.

When Sutton joined the franchise in Season 10, she formed a close bond with Kyle, but things started to take a rocky turn – escalating this season when Sutton questioned the mom of four about her marriage.

The pair had a tense but memorable altercation earlier in the season, and during an Amazon Live a few weeks ago, Kyle declared a friendship break from Sutton.

After her latest interview, she might be ready to press play again on her friendship with Sutton.

Sutton Stracke explains why she doesn’t need an apology from Kyle Richards

The RHOBH star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and her friendship with Kyle was a topic of conversation.

Sutton apologized to Kyle in the latest episode during an emotional moment inside a chapel in Spain, but she didn’t get one back – nor does she want one.

“I don’t think that I’m looking for an apology,” confessed Sutton. “For me, it was just about apologizing to her because I don’t think that I was a good friend, and I don’t need an apology.”

The 52-year-old was also asked about Kyle’s hesitance in relaying the news to her castmates about the issues in her marriage.

Sutton and Garcelle tried to get the OG to open up — rumors were already swirling about her and Mauricio — but that didn’t go down too well.

“I wish that Kyle had been more open with us,” said Sutton. “I was very open with a lot of my feelings this season, and I kind of expected her to be more open with all of us.”

Sutton Stracke speaks on an emotional RHOBH episode

The women all came together for an emotional sendoff for Sutton’s friend Merce as she scattered his ashes in the ocean.

After the episode played out, the RHOBH star shared a photo with her friend and thanked Bravo “for the opportunity to share this moment…”

“I know we made Merce proud bringing him back in the ziplock to Sitges Spain. We both loved him so. Long Live! 🇪🇸💃🏼💗,” she said.

Check out Sutton’s WWHL interview below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.