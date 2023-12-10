Kyle Richards is taking ‘a little break’ from friendship with Sutton Stracke

Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke have been butting heads all season, but can their friendship survive the turmoil?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG confessed that she’s taking “a little break” from her costar amid their longing drama on the show.

The always-outspoken Sutton has been going hard at Kyle after she made some drastic changes in her life.

She went into Season 13 with a new bestie — country singer Morgan Wade– a few new tattoos and a dedication to being sober.

However, Kyle’s castmates, namely Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais, are convinced that her drastic lifestyle change has something to do with her marriage.

At the time of filming, Kyle hadn’t yet revealed her separation from Mauricio Umansky, but she confessed to her castmates that they had a rough year.

However, Sutton wants Kyle to spill all the tea about her marriage on camera, and she’s been holding her feet to the fire.

Here’s why Kyle Richards is taking a break from Sutton Stracke

Episode 7 might have put the final nail in the coffin for Kyle and Sutton’s friendship as the OG ended her dinner party in tears.

That was due in part to Sutton, who pointed out at the event, that Kyle had replaced her wedding ring with a different piece of jewelry.

The absence of her wedding ring was another major sign that something was amiss between Kyle and Mauricio. Sutton called her out, and the duo went at it again during the tense dinner.

During a recent Amazon Live video, the RHOBH star was asked about the relationship with her castmates and revealed, “I’m just taking a little break from Sutton.”

“Sutton was really my friend, ” exclaimed Kyle. “I was really, really surprised at her coming at me and acting like I had done something– by having something going wrong in my marriage.”

“I did tell everybody right out the gate that I was having problems in my marriage,” reasoned Kyle, who noted that she wanted Sutton to be “supportive and my friend.”

RHOBH fans side with Sutton Stracke and blast Kyle Richards for her behavior

RHOBH viewers have shown no sympathy for Kyle, and after the clip was posted on Instagram, they took to the comments to blast the 54-year-old.

“Please stop it!! Sutton is her storyline. I wish they would move on from Kyle ’cause she lies about stuff that goes on in her life,” wrote one viewer.

“Sutton was a true friend to Vyle but Vyle couldn’t be a true friend to her. Vyle is getting a taste of her own medicine,” said someone else.

“Kyle is taking a break 😂 ” one person laughingly questioned. “she can’t own her nastiness towards Sutton.”

Another comment said, “Kyle is acting aggressive and on edge and Sutton picked up on that. Kyle over reacted several times not only to Sutton.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.