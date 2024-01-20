Kyle Richards has clapped back at a troll accusing her of lying about Mauricio Umansky after a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Season 13 of RHOBH has heavily featured the fractured marriage of Kyle and Mauricio.

This week, the drama between them was heightened when Sutton Stracke brought up Mauricio not being there for Kyle at her friend Lorene Shea’s celebration of life.

During the episode, Kyle explained Mauricio wasn’t in attendance because he was on a business trip.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sutton didn’t accept that answer. She called out Mauricio, which prompted Kyle to defend her estranged husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kyle sticking up for Mauricio had the trolls coming out in full force, and she’s not here for it.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards claps back at troll accusing her of lying about Mauricio Umansky

The Instagram fan account @allabouttrh reshared what Kyle said standing up for Mauricio, and it got the comments section popping.

One troll accused Kyle of lying because she said on the episode it would have meant something to her if Mauricio had shown up at the event for Lorene.

Kyle took time to respond to the hater, saying, “because they asked me that specific question. ‘Would it have meant something if he had just shown up?’ should I have said ‘No?'”

The troll still wasn’t happy with Kyle’s response and blasted her further.

“if you wanted him there and you truly wanted him there he would’ve showed up. We know you wanted to be there with Morgan. Let’s be real,” the user wrote.

Troll goes after Kyle. Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Fans were a bit confused about Kyle and her stance on Mauricio because, earlier in the week, she sounded off on his “disrespectful” behavior.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion filming soon

Next week, the ladies of RHOBH will gather for the reunion show to rehash the good, the bad, and the ugly of Season 13.

Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen dished about that topic when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live. The Pretty Mess singer clarified to the host that she wants Andy to “eviscerate” Kyle for questioning her and Mauricio.

The state of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage will be one hot topic at the reunion. However, there’s plenty more to discuss, like Annemarie Wiley’s obsession with Sutton’s esophagus.

Crystal Kung Minkoff finding her voice should be addressed, too, as well as what’s going on in Dorit Kemsely and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s marriage.

Kyle Richards continues to take on the trolls as she deals with her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky on- and off-camera.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.