Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separated, but that’s not stopping the RHOBH star from defending him amid backlash from her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Kyle having a celebration of life to honor her best friend, Lorene Shea.

Lorene committed suicide in May 2022, and Kyle has been reeling from the loss of her childhood friend ever since.

At the event Kyle put together, Morgan Wade was on hand to sing a song for Kyle, but Mauricio was not in attendance.

The recent episode featured Kyle explaining to Sutton Stracke that Mauricio wasn’t there because he was out of town on business.

That excuse didn’t sit right with Sutton, something she shared in her confessional and on the RHOBH after the show, which now has Kyle standing up for her estranged husband.

Kyle Richards defends Mauricio Umansky amid backlash over him skipping Lorene Shea’s celebration of life

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kyle shared clips of her co-stars talking about Mauricio not being on hand for Kyle at Lorene’s event. After all, Lorene wasn’t just Kyle’s friend; she was close with Mauricio, too.

Kyle used the video clips to write a message, setting the record straight to shut down all the noise.

“I want to clarify this … I did many times but then I guess I need to again. Moe offered to cancel his trip multiple times. Even though there were many people involved in this trip,” she wrote. “I told him he did not need to do that. The date of the event was changed last minute and none of the other men were attending. I had a lot of support around me that night. It’s not fair to put that on him.”

Kyle sets the record straight on Mauricio missing her event honoring Lorene. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

In the episode, Kyle admitted she would have loved it if Mauricio had surprised her at Lorene’s celebration of life. Even feeling that way won’t prevent Kyle from sticking up for Mauricio against the haters in this situation.

What did The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars say about Mauricio Umanksy missing Kyle Richards’ event?

During the After Show, Mauricio being MIA was brought up.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke discussed the event, chatting about how hard it was for Kyle because Lorene was her childhood friend. Lorene’s family was also in attendance, making her even more emotional for Kyle.

“This has got to be hard on Kyle. You want your husband with you. Kyle, where was Mauricio?” Sutton expressed.

A flip of the scene shows Kyle explaining why he wasn’t there before flipping back to Sutton going in on Mauricio for not prioritizing the event. Garcelle and Sutton also didn’t hesitate to mention how Morgan was on hand to support Kyle instead of Mauricio.

Kyle Richards has set the record straight on Mauricio Umanksy skipping Lorene Shea’s celebration of life event to shut up her co-stars.

It’s quite a different tune than Kyle was singing earlier this week about her estranged husband. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle sounded off on Mauricio and his behavior with women and got support from her co-stars.

Next week, the RHOBH Season 13 reunion will be filmed. There’s no question it’s been a rough season for Kyle.

However, Erika Jayne made it clear Andy Cohen needs to go all in on Kyle just like he did her over the past couple of years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.