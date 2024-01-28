Sutton Stracke seemingly shades Kyle Richards when asked about Mauricio Umansky split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is almost over, yet there’s plenty more to hash out.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been a huge focus during the season, with news of their marital woes spreading among the women.

This is the first time Kyle’s drama isn’t centered around her sisters or the other women in the group.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais talked about the marital issues and Kyle’s new slimmed-down look, seemingly hinting at a cheating scandal.

Their accusations came to a head during a dinner party after questioning the new jewelry the OG of BH was sporting.

Things got even dicier between Sutton and Kyle after the now infamous “name ’em” conversation went down following the Las Vegas debacle.

Ahead of the Season 13 premiere, viewers knew that things between Sutton and Kyle weren’t great after filming wrapped, and it seems things have not improved.

With the RHOBH reunion just filmed, it will be interesting to see if the two can move past things.

Sutton Stracke seemingly agrees with Jax Taylor

Interestingly enough, Sutton Stracke was in the hot seat during a Housewives Happy Hour chat with Us Weekly.

She had no qualms about answering some of the questions and spilling the tea, but when it came to questions about Kyle Richards and her marital issues, she was eager to sip her wine.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words, which was the case during this chat.

When asked whether Sutton agreed with Jax Taylor’s assessment about Kyle drumming up the drama for “clicks,” she turned away while sipping her wine and mumbling under her breath.

Was that in agreeance or just shade?

Will Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards make peace at the RHOBH reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was filmed recently, and the seating chart was telling.

Sutton Stracke has remained friends with Kathy Hilton amid the drama between her and her sister, Kyle Richards, which may be a point of contention between the two.

There’s no doubt Sutton is quirky, but can she and Kyle repair their friendship after the comments she made about Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage?

Andy Cohen was preparing for the reunion, asking viewers for questions. Erika Jayne let it be known she expected Kyle to get the same treatment she got when dealing with her mess.

Despite the ups and downs between Kyle and Sutton, something tells us these two won’t be estranged forever.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.