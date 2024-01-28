RHOBH rumor: Sutton Stracke leaves Season 13 reunion in an ambulance — Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion was filmed a few days ago, and there was drama on and off the set.

We know that Kathy Hilton made a surprise appearance after being MIA all season, and we can’t wait to see how that interaction went down.

However, the latest rumor from the reunion is that Sutton Stracke had a medical emergency and was left in an ambulance accompanied by her best friend, Garcelle Beauvais.

We know that Sutton was put in the hot seat after being in the midst of the drama all season, and it seems by the end, it was all too much for the Southern Belle.

She had a tense altercation with Erika Jayne during their trip to Las Vegas and a few altercations with Kyle Richards about the state of her marriage.

Most recently, however, she’s been feuding with newbie Annemarie Wiley over her esophagus–silly, we know.

Nonetheless, it is no surprise that Sutton took the first chair beside Andy Cohen at the reunion, and seated beside her was Garcelle, then Crystal Minkoff.

On the opposite side, OG Kyle Richards was in the hot seat beside Andy, followed by Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and last, Annemarie Wiley.

Sutton Stracke left the RHOBH reunion in an ambulance?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion proved a little too exhausting for Sutton Stracke, and she reportedly fell ill before they officially wrapped.

At the end of the reunion– before Andy got a chance to toast the women and officially close things out–Sutton was taken away in an ambulance.

Reality TV fan page, @yourmomsarewatching, shared the news on their Instagram Story titled, “RHOBH Runion Tea!”

“Sutton passed out and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance! Garcelle went with her,” the post read.

“It was at the end of the reunion! They were going to toast w vodka grapefruits but they didn’t get to the toast.”

So far, Sutton hasn’t confirmed the rumors about her hospitalization or given an update about her health.

Sutton Stracke gives a shady response to Annemarie Wiley’s return next season

Meanwhile, Sutton had a recent chat with Us Weekly and was asked about the newbie that everyone’s been talking about.

However, the 52-year-old seems to be on the same page as RHOBH fans about not wanting Annemarie to return for a second season.

During a game of Sip or Spill, Sutton was asked if she wanted Annemarie back, and she took a big gulp of her drink, instead of answering the question.

She also spoke about another controversial alum, Lisa Rinna, who left the show after Season 12.

As for whether Sutton missed filming with her former castmate, she gave a firm “No!”

“The dynamics changed, and yeah, we had fun,” reasoned Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.