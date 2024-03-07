Kyle Richards in ‘happy place’ amid RHOBH reunion and Mauricio Umanksy split drama

Kyle Richards has set the record straight about how she’s feeling amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion and her split from Mauricio Umansky.

The current season of RHOBH has focused on a whole new Kyle, including her new friendship with Morgan Wade, sobriety, and her struggles with her estranged husband.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mauricio will share his side of the breakup during Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills.

Despite her personal life playing out in the public eye, Kyle has shared that she’s in a “happy place” right now.

The OG RHOBH star opened up about how Kyle’s feeling during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show ahead of part two of the Season 13 reunion.

She was part of a Real Housewives panel that included Melissa Gorga, Dorinda Medley, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby.

Host Drew Barrymore first wanted to know what being on Real Housewives taught all the women.

After Kyle revealed it has taught her about herself and her relationship with others, Ross Mathews couldn’t help but wonder if Kyle was happy these days.

“I’m in a happy place. Not the happiest place I’ve ever been, but I am doing a lot better,” she expressed.

Kyle provided a little update on the current state of her relationship with Mauricio.

“We are doing a lot better. We are doing better and we’re learning to sort of navigate this new normal. My husband and I are still under the same roof with our daughters, just in separate bedrooms, which feels very strange to share so publicly,” Kyle spilled.

The Bravo personality admitted that speaking out publicly is simply just part of being on reality TV. They have never been a toxic couple, so Kyle hopes to keep it that way.

As for their future, Kyle only expressed that they are still trying to figure things out.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards shares history with Drew Barrymore

On a lighter note, Drew told her audience that she and Kyle have an interesting history thanks to their mothers.

“Kyle and I actually have history because we were both child actors. We have grown up in and around each other. We have. I remember our moms used to take us out to dinners with them all the time,” Drew shared.

Kyle revealed that it was such a long time ago and there weren’t any paparazzi back in the day, even though Drew was such a big child star.

Kyle Richards has opened up about how she’s feeling with all the changes in her life. The update comes as the RHOBH Season 13 reunion gets heated, and Kyle finds herself getting grilled by host Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.