All the Real Housewives stars defending Andy Cohen amid Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville lawsuits

Andy Cohen has been making headlines after Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney have filed lawsuits against him and Bravo.

The Bravo boss has found himself under fire by his former employees, who have accused him of some pretty damaging things.

However, several Real Housewives stars and alums are defending Andy as he battles these claims.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards has been standing by her boss during this time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG has never seen him do drugs and declared him nothing but “professional.”

Kyle isn’t the only one speaking out in favor of Andy, either.

Real Housewives stars defend Andy Cohen amid Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville accusations

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow told Page Six that throughout her 13 years in the franchise, she has never been forced to drink.

Heather relayed she’s only sharing her experience but that she never felt pressured by Andy or other production members to do anything she didn’t want to.

Melissa Gorga from RHONJ also stood up for Andy via Page Six, stating, “Throughout my 14 years of working with Andy, I have witnessed nothing but respect, kindness, and support. I have never been offered any type of drug by him ever.”

According to TooFab, The. Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy used Instagram Stories to call the allegations against Andy “garbage” and show her love for him.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, Marysol Patton used Instagram to show her support for the Watch What Happens Live host. Marysol’s caption made it clear that to her, Andy is nothing but a “Consummate Professional” and a standup guy.

RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, and RHOM star Alexia Nepola all popped up in the comments section of the post. They all agreed with what Marysol said about Andy.

Lisa Hochstein, also from RHOM, took to Instagram to reveal what a “standup guy” Andy has been to her and her family.

Deadline has reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff also used IG Stories to support Andy following the Season 13 reunion show. Crystal thanked him for the opportunity to be on the show while sharing how Andy has always been “incredibly kind, respectful and supportive.”

The Real Housewives of Miam star Guerdy Abraira popped up in the comments section of a Page Six Instagram Post to defend Andy.

“I Will speak for myself…been around Andy many many times and have NEVER been offered anything but good hospitality,” Guerdy wrote.

Real Housewives alums stand up for Andy Cohen

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps shared with TMZ that she can’t speak for Leah but Luann explained no one was forced to drink on the show.

“I can’t agree that she was forced to drink,” Luann expressed before defending Andy, “It’s not in his character.”

Dorinda Medley, also from RHONY, insisted to TMZ that she felt bad for Andy and has had nothing but good experiences when dealing with him.

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey spoke to TMZ also to defend Andy, stating grown-ups need to take responsibility for their own actions.

“I have never seen him do blow. He certainly never offered me any,” she said in regards to her former boss.

RHOC alum Meghan King shared a story from her experience on Watch What Happens Live, where a sober Gina Kirschenheiter was offered alcohol by accident. Meghan recalled to Page Six that Andy let his team know that was unacceptable and that could never happen again.

Lisa Vanderpump has revealed that she partied with Andy numerous times and has never seen him do coke.

“I know for a fact he wouldn’t do that,” the RHOBH alum expressed while also sharing that no one gets a good edit on any of the Housewives shows.

Andy Cohen has a lot of support coming from the Real Housewives world. The Watch What Happens Live host has some serious allegations against him, but several women who work in the hit franchise have called out these claims.

Stay tuned; this story is far from over.