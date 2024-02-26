Kathy Hilton confirms Sutton Stracke RHOBH Season 13 reunion rumor

Kathy Hilton may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, but that’s not stopping her from spilling some reunion tea.

RHOBH Season 13 reunion hits Bravo airwaves this week.

However, there’s been plenty for fans to talk about since the first look trailer was dropped.

We already knew Kathy was making an appearance, which, to be honest, still has us quite confused.

There was also a rumor going around that Sutton Stracke left the reunion in an ambulance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When the teaser was released, it made it seem like Kathy’s presence caused Sutton’s medical crisis.

Over the weekend, Kathy and Sutton addressed that and speculation that a rift had occurred between them because of Kyle Richards.

Kathy Hilton confirms Sutton Stracke ROBH Season 13 reunion rumor

The Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ shared a Story that squashed any beef rumors between Sutton and Kathy.

There was an exchange between the two ladies, kicking off with Kathy setting the records straight. Kathy also addressed Sutton’s medical crisis at the reunion.

“@suttonstracke is one of my dearest friends we are neighbors I see her all the time. Right when filming was over Kyle and I talked to her in the hospital,” Kathy wrote.

Yep, it seems those rumors of Sutton being taken away in an ambulance are true. We could have guessed that, though, based on the trailer. Kathy just confirmed it for us.

Sutton’s reply to Kathy is also featured in the IG Story, revealing concern from her RHOBH cast.

“@kathyhilton y’all were so swet with concern Whew! Scary night,” Sutton expressed.

Kathy confirms Sutton went to the hospital after the reunion. Pic credit: @bravoandcocktails_ /Instagram

That will certainly get RHOBH fans even more interested in the three-part reunion show, but if it doesn’t, here’s some more juicy insight.

More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion news

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHOBH reunion spoilers reveal the first few minutes of the show have Dorit Kemsley coming in hot over some Kyle drama.

The issue, of course, has everything to do with the “manipulative” text message Dori feels Kyle sent her. Kyle was slammed by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans for the message after Dorit leaked it.

Wondering why Kathy was at the reunion wasn’t the only takeaway from the trailer, and you can read the rest of them here.

Kyle will speak her peace at the reunion about various hot topics, including her split from Mauricio Umanksy, who will air his side of the story on Buying Beverly Hills.

The three-part reunion event kicks off this week. Who’s ready?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.