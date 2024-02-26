RHOBH reunion spoilers: Dorit comes in hot, Kyle reacts to Erika’s ‘eviscerate’ remark and Andy’s promise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion will be here in a few days.

However, Bravo has a little treat for those RHOBH fans who can’t wait to get the reunion started.

Bravo dropped the first few minutes of the Season 13 reunion, which did not disappoint.

After shots of the ladies arriving and sharing what the day means for them, Andy Cohen kicks off the day by stirring the pot.

First, Andy taunts Kyle Richards with news that Mauricio Umansky will be at the reunion, even though he won’t attend.

Then he brings up Erika Jayne, wanting him to “eviscerate” Kyle before the footage cuts to other cast members getting ready.

Dorit Kemsley comes in hot on RHOBH Season 13 reunion show

Erika pops by to see Dorit Kemsley for a little pre-reunion chat, where the Pretty Mess singer gets an earful she wasn’t expecting.

Dorit admits she’s bothered by things going on with her and Kyle, especially seeing their friendship called “exaggerated” in the press.

It’s then that Dorit brings up the now infamous text message from Kyle that has Dorit feeling like Kyle’s trying to “silence” her. After reading the text, Erika sides with Dorit, admitting she would feel “manipulated” if she were in Dorit’s shoes.

The support from Erika only hypes up Dorit, who’s ready to come in guns a-blazin’, making it clear she won’t back down from Kyle.

“Fair is fair. This is a reunion,” Dorit expresses to Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has Kyle Richards in the hot seat

A flip of the scene shows the women walking to the stage, putting on their final glam touches, and taking their seats.

In true Andy fashion, he introduces the reunion and welcomes each cast member before getting down to the business at hand.

Andy wants Kyle’s take on Erika’s “eviscerate” comment immediately before things get started.

Instead of a fight, Kyle gives Erika props for being a good friend. Kyle also feels the remark was more about how Andy treated Erika than how she wanted Kyle treated.

There’s no drama between Kyle and Erika, who have a little lovefest before Andy addresses Kyle and Mauricio’s split. Andy promises RHOBH fans he will get all the dirt before the sneak peek goes dark.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle speaks her truth at the reunion, but Mauricio will share his side of the breakup via Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

If the first few minutes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion are any indication, viewers are in for one wild ride that also includes Kathy Hilton making a guest appearance during the three-part event.

To watch the first few minutes of the RHOBH reunion, click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.