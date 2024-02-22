5 takeaways from RHOBH reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion trailer has given fans a lot to talk about since it was released.

We aren’t referring to some of the fashion choices the ladies went with for the event, either.

Yes, Dorit Kemsley, we are talking about you and the get-up you chose to wear for the Season 13 reunion show.

There were plenty of bombshells, questions, and WTF moments going on in the teaser footage.

Now that everyone’s had time to process and perhaps rewatch the trailer, it’s time to dish about it.

Let’s look at five takeaways from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion trailer.

Sutton Strake has a medical crisis

The rumor mill was buzzing after the reunion show was filmed that Sutton Stracke left in an ambulance. Thanks to the trailer, RHOBH fans know there is a medical crisis with Sutton, who starts shaking really badly.

Based on the footage, it appears something is seriously wrong with Sutton. Despite Bravo wanting us to believe it has to do with Kathy Hilton arriving on set, we bet that’s so not the case.

Exactly! I was waiting on someone to say this. Y’all are less concerned about Sutton’s health, and more concerned about these fake theories about why she was shaking in the first place. #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion https://t.co/EPzK2w86QD — Justin (@its4realjus10) February 22, 2024

Sutton’s medical crisis was a scary incident, and we certainly weren’t prepared for it, even though the rumor mill had been running rampant that something happened to her.

What is up with the Kathy Hilton stunt casting?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans knew Kathy made a surprise appearance at the reunion show. Kathy wasn’t on Season 13 at all, so her presence seems to be nothing more than stunt casting.

X (Formerly Twitter) has been on fire asking why in the world Kathy was invited to be a guest.

Can someone help me, why is Kathy at this reunion? Did I miss episodes or something?? It’s feeling forced… #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion pic.twitter.com/7yJT4bWMr0 — Blah Blah Bravo (@Bravolebwannabe) February 22, 2024

The safe assumption would be that Kathy and Kyle Richards make amends at the reunion. However, we know they made up well before the reunion was filmed.

All signs point to Kathy being there to help bolster ratings after a lackluster season. Maybe we will be proven wrong when the three-part event airs, but not likely.

Kyle Richards feels the pressure

It’s no secret that Kyle would be in the hot seat, considering the season focused heavily on her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky. What we didn’t expect was just how the pressure gets to Kyle.

At the Season 12 reunion show, fans saw Kyle break down over her problem with Kathy, thanks to Lisa Rinna. This time around, though, Kyle just seems pissed at being under pressure and having to answer such personal questions.

Kyle squirms to answer some of Andy’s questions, especially about Morgan Wade and getting a divorce. She does get her frustration out, though – with Dorit and Sutton feeling her wrath.

Annemarie Wiley verses Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley takes on Garcelle Beauvais

The teaser wasn’t all about Kyle, Kathy, or Sutton because other things needed to be addressed.

Dorit and her constant feuding with Garcelle (of course) takes center stage. Garcelle and Dorit butting heads wasn’t a surprise.

What was a bit surprising was just how hard Dorit comes for Garcelle with an enjoyable moment of Andy smirking.

Once again, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley hash out their differences. They had the same argument so many times that if they didn’t have new info, their part of the reunion will be a snoozefest.

Andy Cohen stirs the pot

Perhaps the most surprising and also entertaining part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer was the beginning, where Andy stirs the pot. We all know Andy loves to create chaos for ratings.

However, watching Andy literally go to each cast member to talk smack was way more than RHOBH fans expected to see.

It was also awesome and got several people’s blood boiling. Nothing gets the women heated more than hearing some juicy gossip about themselves right before cameras start rolling, and Andy totally used that to add to the drama.

Those are our takeaways from the RHOBH three-part reunion show. What are yours?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.