RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley ‘barely’ recognizable after reunion reveal

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is just a week away.

A considerable part of the reunion is the ladies’ looks, and they were recently revealed to the viewers.

Dorit Kemsley pulled out all the stops in her typical over-the-top way. She appeared in a red ensemble, but it didn’t land as the reality TV star may have hoped.

Her looks have changed over the seasons, and it seems like more and more tweaks are being added.

In the reunion trailer, Dorit asks what they think is fake about her (aside from her breasts). While the answer wasn’t given, some of the responses can be inferred.

And despite a solid attempt to stand out among the women, Dorit may have missed the mark entirely.

Dorit Kemsley called out for being ‘barely’ recognizable

Bravo quickly got up The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion looks.

It doesn’t appear to be a themed event, as several ladies wore things that weren’t necessarily complimentary to each other.

Of the three shown in the carousel, Dorit Kemsley garnered more attention than Kyle Richards or Garcell Beauvais for her look, but it wasn’t exactly a positive thing.

One commenter said, “Dorit “has fully morphed into AI at this point.”

Another wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 I barely recognized her!”

Someone else revealed they didn’t know who it was until reading the comment section.

RHOBH fans weigh in on the reunion outfits. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

What will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion bring?

Given the chaos this season, which amounted to almost nothing said about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split, more than one part will likely be aired.

Kyle appears to be in the hot seat, as she has had one of the most challenging seasons of her career. Her friendship with Dorit Kemsley also suffered a blow this season.

Some remarks Dorit made seemed to hint that she was a bit jealous of Kyle’s close friendship with Morgan Wade. And there are plenty of questions about that friendship that will arise at the reunion, as the trailer teased a conversation about that.

There will also be moments between Annemarie Wiley and the women, especially regarding Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The ladies took issue with Annemarie and her comments, and now they want answers after watching the season back. It will be intense.

How Dorit addressed her ever-changing appearance will be interesting to see. Much has changed over the years, and viewers are noticing it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.