Kyle Richards says she and Morgan Wade are ‘good’ after singer deletes all photos of the RHOBH star

Rumors have been swirling recently that there’s trouble in paradise between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade, but is there any truth to that?

Observant fans noticed that the country singer deleted all traces of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from social media, sparking questions about a possible falling out between the two.

However, Kyle recently told a media outlet they are “all good.”

The OG was asked about Morgan’s clean sweep, and she insisted it was much ado about nothing while explaining the reason behind Morgan’s social media activity.

However, Kyle also hinted that the 29-year-old wasn’t too happy about the feedback she received from appearing in a past episode of the popular Bravo series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Morgan has been thrust into the spotlight due to her newfound friendship with Kyle, as people continue to speculate that the two are more than just friends.

Kyle’s 2023 separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, only added fuel to the fire, especially since the two women were spotted on tropical getaways together – the latest being a birthday trip to Mexico.

Kyle Richards speaks out after Morgan Wade deletes all her photos from Instagram

Page Six caught up with Kyle during a casual day out in Beverly Hills, and they didn’t hesitate to ask about being deleted from Morgan’s Instagram page.

“She has new stuff coming out, that’s very common for artists to do,” responded Kyle, who added, “Yeah, we’re all good,” when asked if they were still friends.

Truthfully, Morgan didn’t just delete photos of Kyle from her Instagram page – she deleted everyone. Only two photos are currently on her page, and they’re both promotional snaps of her tour dates.

What wasn’t good — at least not for Morgan — was appearing on Episode 11 of RHOBH at an event organized by Kyle in honor of her late bestie Lorene Shae.

Morgan performed at the event, but the interaction between her and Kyle had tongues wagging.

When asked what it was like having Morgan on an episode of the show, Kyle laughingly responded, “I appreciate it, I don’t know if she did.”

Did Kyle Richards discuss Morgan Wade at the RHOBH reunion?

A few episodes are left before Season 13 ends, but the cast has already filmed the reunion.

Kyle had the first seat next to Andy Cohen as usual, but this time, she was really in the hot seat. We’ll have to wait and see if Andy eviscerated the OG as Erika Jayne requested.

Her separation from Mauricio will be a hot topic, but we can almost guarantee that viewers still want to know about her relationship with Morgan.

The 52-year-old has already stated they’re just close friends; let’s see if that answer changes at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.