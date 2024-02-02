Kyle Richards says it ‘stung’ when Erika Jayne told Andy Cohen to eviscerate her at the RHOBH reunion

Erika Jayne caused a stir during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she told the host to eviscerate Kyle Richards at the reunion.

However, word got back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, and she confessed that the comment “stung.”

That’s not surprising, seeing that Erika and Kyle have become close friends over the past few years.

Things got a little rocky in Season 12, when Erika’s bestie, Lisa Rinna, took aim at Kathy Hilton and accused her of hurling nasty insults about the cast.

Furthermore, it was discovered that someone on Erika’s team had leaked stories to the press to try and sully Kathy’s reputation.

Kyle was caught between her friends and her sister. It didn’t bode well for her.

It caused a major setback in her already rocky relationship with Kathy, who opted not to return for Season 13.

Luckily, things have improved, not just between Kyle and Kathy, but between Kyle and Erika as well.

However, did the Pretty Mess author just cause another setback in her friendship with Kyle after her shady comment?

E! News interviewed Kyle and was asked about Erika’s shady WWHL comments.

“I am someone who likes to move past things, and I am a person who forgives and forgets,” said the mom of four, who noted that of all the years she’s known Erika, she’s never betrayed her.

“I really trust her, and I consider her a friend and…I’m not gonna like, that stung, it hurt me cause I’m having a hard week as it is.”

Meanwhile, Kyle confessed that Erika had already given her a “heads-up” after her WWHL appearance, so she wasn’t exactly shocked when she saw the clip.

RHOBH fans call out Kyle for her double standards

While Kyle was certainly gracious in her response to Erika, RHOBH viewers blasted the OG for her double standards.

Fans of the show reasoned that if it were another cast member — especially Sutton Stracke — Kyle’s response would have been far different.

“Oh of course, Kyle’s going to forgive her bestie but brings in someone that lies about their profession & goes after Sutton majority of the season. 😏😂 girl bye,” said one commenter.

“Had it been Garcelle or Sutton who had said it she woulda had a total different reaction…scared of Erika Kyle?” said someone else.

Fans call out Kyle. Pic credit: @byewighellodrama/Instagram

One person wrote, “Oh give it a rest Kyle you just dont have the balls to go up against Erika but you’ll annihilate Sutton for the smallest things.”

“Exactly. She would have Suttons head on a platter,” added someone else.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.