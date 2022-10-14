RHOBH: Here’s how Erika Jayne broke Kyle Richards’ trust

Kyle Richards was disappointed that Erika Jayne revealed publicly something she shared with her privately. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DavidAcosta/ImagePressAgency

Kyle Richards had a difficult season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this year.

She had a near falling out with her sister Kathy Hilton, and things seem to be tense between her and her castmate and friend, Erika Jayne.

To make matters worse, Bravo released some never-before-scene footage that shed light on how Kyle truly feels about Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.

In the clip posted by @the_bravo_chicks, viewers were taken back to the finale. While the ladies were sitting at the table, Erika made a jaw-dropping revelation, breaking Kyle’s trust.

She said, “I can just say, when all this was going down, Kyle said to me, ‘I’m glad that people are seeing this so they can…’”

Erika was interrupted by a visibly upset Kyle.

She said angrily and nervously, “By the way, that was between us, Erika, by the way, but thanks.”

Kyle Richards drops a bomb on The RHOBH regarding Kathy Hilton

Kyle said in her confessional that she was upset at Erika for breaking her trust. She said, “If I share something, in confidence I don’t expect you to share it with the group.”

However, the child actress didn’t shy away from Erika’s accusation. She admitted that it was the truth. She explained, “And yes I was relieved that someone else saw what I have to endure sometimes, and yes I did say that.”

Kyle told Erika that the conversation between them was private and that she shouldn’t have shared it with a group.

The Pretty Mess singer looked stunned and said she didn’t realize it was a secret. Kyle pushed back and asked her if she got it now.

She also added that Erika is only hurting her and not protecting her. Kyle also accused Erika of leaking stories that hurt her family.

Kyle Richards says that she wants peace in her family

During the show’s finale, Kyle also shared with her castmates that she wanted peace and to get along with her sisters.

Lisa Rinna has been fueling a feud between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton.

She reported that Kathy had some horrible things to say about her sister. Lisa even said that Kathy threatened to end Kyle and her family.

Kathy has since apologized but didn’t go into details nor revealed everything she said.

She admitted that she was not proud of the things she said. She also told Kyle that she felt subconscious in Aspen as Kyle mocked her a lot for how she was dressed or when she wanted to promote her tequila, Casa del Sol.

The Halloween Ends actress revealed that her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie will be getting married soon. She said she wants all her sisters and nieces to attend. She doesn’t want any clouds looming on her daughter’s big day.

The information Erika revealed might hurt the sisters’ chances of getting to a truce.

Kyle and Erika seem to go head to head in Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion next week. Kathy will also be joining the ladies.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.