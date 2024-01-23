Andy Cohen won’t eviscerate Kyle Richards at the RHOBH reunion, but vows to ‘ask the questions that need to be asked’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be having one of its most polarizing seasons yet, but the reunion promises to be a dramatic affair.

Host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen is opening up about what fans should expect when filming gets underway later this week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Erika Jayne wanted co-star Kyle Richards in the hot seat at the reunion to discuss her relationship with husband Mauricio Umansky.

In fact, Erika Jayne said she wanted Cohen to “eviscerate” Richards because she believes that’s what she signed up for when she joined the show.

While Cohen always has plenty of questions about the ladies’ personal lives when it comes to the reunions, he has admitted that he would never eviscerate Richards — or any other cast member, for that matter.

Cohen said in an interview with ET that he always asks “the questions that need to be asked.”

Indeed, watching a show all season and not getting the goodies at the reunion isn’t fun.

Kyle Richards has been opening up to Andy Cohen about her marriage

The Watch What Happens Live host also revealed that Kyle Richards has been opening up to him since filming wrapped and believes she’ll be open about where she is with Mauricio Umansky.

Viewers have witnessed a different Richards throughout the current season, with questions surrounding her relationship with Umansky popping up constantly.

There are also rumors that she’s been having an affair with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Richards is no stranger to the Bravo cameras, having been on the show since its launch in 2010.

Kyle Richards has candidly spoken about her life on-screen

She’s gone through many big moments on-screen, but her relationship with Mauricio Umansky has never been as strained as it is now.

Reports surfaced late last year that the pair had called time on their relationship, with Richards confirming their separation in October on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Given the show’s nature, there are many questions Cohen can pose to Richards because we don’t have a very clear picture of what happened between them on the show.

One of the biggest questions has to be what caused the marital strife and whether she thinks there’s any way they can repair things.

There will be questions about whether she and Wade have been in a secret relationship.

The RHOBH reunion will have many talking points

The reunion promises to have many talking points aside from Richards, too, with esophagusgate likely being high on Andy’s list of questions.

We hope many things happen in the final episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 because the drama so far has been contrived, with the show falling apart before our eyes.

The show’s future won’t hinge on the reunion because RHOBH is the only Bravo show currently eclipsing one million viewers in live ratings.

The show needs a revamp, but it would probably need to sink in the ratings for Bravo to do anything of substance.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.