RHOBH: Did Lisa Rinna leak stories to the press about Kathy Hilton?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast have been known to leak a story or two to the press, but don’t worry, we have no intention of rehashing Lisa Vanderpump’s #puppygate drama.

Except, sometimes I wonder about Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, the adorable pooch at the center of it all, but, I digress.

This time it’s Lisa Rinna that’s on our radar after being called out for allegedly leaking information about another scandal — the Aspen drama that played out in Season 12.

But we’re not the ones throwing stones at the outspoken alum, it was Andy Cohen who had the task of dishing about the role Lisa played in the Aspen trip getting leaked to the press.

The Bravo head honcho just released his new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, and he’s currently on a recent press tour to promote the publication.

Andy dropped some exciting nuggets about RHOBH in the book, so it wasn’t surprising that during a recent podcast interview, he was asked about the show.

Were Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne leaking information to the press?

Andy spilled all the tea during a chat on Sirisum XM’s Smith Sisters Live, and the trio had a lot of questions about the Beverly Hills cast.

One of the hosts found it interesting that since Lisa Rinna left the show, there haven’t been many leaks about the women–who are now filming Season 13.

“Do you see a correlation?” she asked Andy, who reflected on all the information that got leaked during Lisa and Kathy Hilton’s altercation in Aspen last season.

Andy remembers it vividly since it happened while he was getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“They get back from Aspen two days before I get my star, and Rinna is blowing up my phone and she’s like ‘I’m gonna put Kathy on blast’ and I need to, and I know this didn’t happen on camera, but I’m really upset.'”

Andy revealed that concurrently, there were “all these leaks about what happened in Aspen, and I was saying to her and Erika, ‘Are you leaking this?'”

Andy said that Erika and Lisa denied leaking the information about the cast trip, but it appears he still doesn’t know what to believe.

“It was all very confusing what was going on then, and so I don’t know,” he confessed.

Andy Cohen spills RHOBH tea in his new book

Andy spilled lots of tea about The Housewives in his new book, he also revealed a juicy nugget on the podcast about Lisa Rinna quitting RHOBH after the intense faceoff with Kathy Hilton during the Season 12 reunion.

Kathy called the actress a bully, and she had a lot more to say to Lisa while denying many of the claims regarding her behavior in Aspen–when the cameras were down.

Meanwhile, it was all too much for Lisa, who texted Andy after filming and told him she was done with the show– a decision she later regretted, but it was too late. The network wanted to put Lisa on pause, and they did just that!

Check out Andy’s chat on Smith Sisters Live below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.