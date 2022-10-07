RHOBH: Lisa Rinna mocks Kathy Hilton for calling her ‘the biggest bully in Hollywood’

The drama between Lisa and Kathy is far from over. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna mocked Kathy Hilton for calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” during the Season 12 reunion show.

Season 12 of RHOBH ended on Wednesday, with the highly anticipated reunion trailer dropping the next night.

The first look did not disappoint, as many hot-button issues from the season were front and center.

One topic, of course, was Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen and the impact Lisa claims it had on her.

Thanks to the footage, fans can tell that time has not healed all wounds for these two women.

Earlier today, Lisa spoke volumes when she made fun of Kathy, calling her a bully.

Always one to use social media to speak her mind or share her sarcastic comments, Lisa took to Instagram to respond to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer.

The Days of our Lives alum posted a photo of her as an orange M&M character. Sporting her signature short hairstyle, the character also had on matching orange heels and was holding a microphone.

“The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it,” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Lisa got some support from a couple of familiar faces related to the Real Housewives franchises.

Andy Cohen kicked off the comments section, leaving several clapping emojis. The Watch What Happens Live host’s reply was a bit surprising, considering Andy called Lisa’s social media “a disaster” in the reunion trailer.

Erika Jayne also replied with an emoji to support her friend.

Although not affiliated with the Real Housewives, actress Carmen Electra also had a response to Lisa’s post writing, “love this.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Season 12 reunion trailer

After mocking Kathy on social media, Lisa shared the RHOBH Season 12 first look to her Instagram page. No caption was needed for the post, as the video footage had plenty to say.

The comments section was flooded with responses with mixed feelings about Lisa.

Several remarks shared that Lisa needed help, while a few others made it clear they were Team Kathy all the way, and one declared it was Lisa’s “final act.”

Lisa did get a fair amount of support too. A few users simply wrote #TeamLisa as others expressed their support for Lisa by telling her to be her and sharing they stand with her.

There was no shortage of drama on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s not done. Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna will face off at the reunion show.

If the first look is any indication, the three-part reunion will be another RHOBH explosive event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.