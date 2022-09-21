Kathy Hilton allegedly threatened to take down RHOBH and her sister Kyle Richard on Aspen trip

Kathy Hilton is at the center of the drama during the cast trip of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Viewers have been waiting all season long for the cast trip of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The ladies have been in Aspen for a couple of episodes now, and tonight all the drama will unfold.

In anticipation of tonight’s episode, Bravo has released a clip of the ladies recounting Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown.

However, Lisa Rinna was the only one present with her when it all went down.

She said during her confessional, “We get in the sprinter Van, and Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she said things like I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo. I’m going to take down this show single-handedly.”

The ladies all explained that Kathy started getting upset at the club where they were in Aspen and wanted to go home.

The RHOBH star Lisa Rinna made huge accusations

Lisa agreed to take her home and apparently when they got to Kyle Richard’s house things unfolded in a very dramatic way.

The Soap Opera actress alleged that Kathy started raging, breaking her glasses, jumping up and down, and even pounding walls.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said that the investor in Casa del Sol tequila screamed, “I will destroy Kyle and her entire family if it’s the last thing I ever do.”

Lisa added that Kathy said that she made Kyle and insinuated that her sister wouldn’t be anything without her.

In the clip, Kyle said in her confessional that Lisa was giving Erika Jayne a play-by-play of the events as they were happening. She revealed that after she glanced at the Pretty Mess singer a couple of times, she dreaded going home.

At one point, Sutton recounts her recollection of the events, and she said Kathy was, “A little off.” She said that she wanted to do the conga line. And then later demanded Sutton take her home.

However, there is a world of difference between this behavior and Lisa’s allegations. And fans took to social media to doubt Lisa’s exposé.

RHOBH fans are standing by Kathy Hilton

After the preview aired, fans took to social media to react to the clip.

One viewer said that fans are unlikely to turn on Kathy based on Lisa’s words. They added, “Do I believe Kathy had a meltdown? Yes. Do I believe Lisa Rinna is embellishing the story? Also yes.”

It’s a big ask for us to turn on Kathy Hilton based on testimony from Lisa Rinna as the only firsthand witness. Do I believe Kathy had a meltdown? Yes. Do I believe Lisa Rinna is embellishing the story? Also yes. #RHOBH https://t.co/Ud4LCtWgJB — Beyoncé’s Wind Machine (@MikeyTBH) September 21, 2022

Another fan questioned why there weren’t any cameras that captured footage or audio of the incident, adding, “Our source for this incident is… Lisa Rinna? GOT IT.”

Let me get this straight: Kathy Hilton has a complete and utter breakdown in Aspen, no cameras capture any footage, and our source for this incident is…Lisa Rinna? GOT IT. 🤡 #RHOBH https://t.co/AWFIz9G0Az — Courtney Tripp (@3BSoapReviews) September 20, 2022

@Tvdeets pointed out that if the story were true, Lisa would have recorded the whole meltdown since she already had her phone in her hand.

They wrote, “Lisa Rinna had the time to text Erika as Kathy Hilton had a meltdown but didn’t bother hitting record on her iPhone? The story isn’t adding up.”

Lisa Rinna had the time to text Erika as Kathy Hilton had a meltdown but didn't bother hitting record on her iPhone? The story isn't adding up. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/asELVsgyhz — TV Deets (@tvdeets) September 20, 2022

Viewers seem to have already formed their opinion and are standing by Kathy. It remains to see if their stance will change after the episode airs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.