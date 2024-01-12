RHOBH star Kyle Richards enjoys birthday trip to Mexico with Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards continues to fuel the fire regarding her close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, as she recently jetted off with the country singer to Mexico.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is celebrating her 55th birthday, and she’s doing it in style away from the 90210 and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Some people still hope the couple will find their way back together after announcing their separation in 2023. However, the chances of that are not looking good.

Kyle has opened up this season about some of the issues that plagued her 27-year marriage, and it’s not painting Mauricio in the best light.

Most recently, she aired frustration at women jumping into his DMs and his “disrespectful” behavior of following and liking certain posts on social media.

However, Kyle is admittedly focusing on the things that make her happy, and right now, Morgan and her other friends seem to be doing just that.

Kyle Richards jets off to Mexico with Morgan Wade for her birthday celebration

The RHOBH star packed her bags and headed to Mexico with a group of close girlfriends, including Morgan Wade, and her bestie, Teddi Mellencamp.

Kyle wanted to ring in her 55th birthday on the beach, and recent photos shared by Page Six showed the mom of four doing just that.

Kyle’s friend posted a photo that showed the RHOBH star with Teddi and some other girlfriends on the beach.

“Celebrating our birthday girl,” she wrote.

The group photo later reshared on Kyle’s Instagram Story, showed Kyle and the other women enjoying the beach.

RHOBH fans applaud Kyle Richards for living her best life amid separation from Mauricio Umansky

Despite some criticism about her friendship with Morgan, Kyle still has a lot of people in her corner.

After photos of her birthday trip were shared on Instagram, people wished the best for the RHOBH star.

“Good! She’s enjoying her life with people who want to be in her life and treat her with respect,” said one commenter.

“Good for her! I truly hope she had a wonderful birthday 🥳,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “I’m happy for Kyle, whether Morgan is just a friend or more.”

Another commenter reasoned, “Kyle is a girls girl. I don’t see this as any different than her and Teddi. Morgan is sober and that bond is greater than most can comprehend.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.