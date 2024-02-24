Kyle Richards slammed for ‘weaponizing’ friendship with Dorit Kemsley ahead of RHOBH reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has been challenging for Kyle Richards.

Her marriage imploded before filming began, and throughout shooting the show, she attempted to hide what was happening between her and Mauricio Umansky.

However, that didn’t bode well with the other women who questioned what was happening behind closed doors only to find out later that the couple was already separated as filming wrapped.

When the reunion trailer dropped, Dorit Kemsley dropped a bombshell that Kyle had sent her a text ahead of the reunion filming in an attempt to silence her.

Dorit and Kyle were seemingly BFFs, but that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. The former shared the text Kyle sent her, and it wasn’t a good look for the OG of Beverly Hills.

Could Kyle’s attempt to control the narrative by “weaponizing” her friendship with Dorit have done more harm than good?

Kyle Richards called out for ‘weaponizing’ friendship to keep her secrets

There had been discussions about how close Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards were regarding friendship. It seems the former thought they were closer than the latter.

Ahead of filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Dorit received a text from Kyle. In it, she told the blonde that she loved her, PK, and the kids. She also admitted some of Dorit’s interview comments “hurt” her (presumably anything related to her friendship with Morgan Wade).

As Dorit talks to Erika Jayne about it, she reveals that it felt “manipulative” and “calculated.”

It seems many RHOBH viewers agree with Dorit about the situation, as the comment section lit up with criticism for Kyle.

One commenter said, “This was just Kyle trying to control the narrative and weaponizing a friendship so she doesn’t get called out by a ‘friend’. Goodbye Kyle.”

However, others felt this was the “karma” Dorit deserved.

Someone wrote, “Finally!!. Dorit is getting her karma. Remember you dumping LV for your friendship with Kyle?. How does it feel now that Kyle no longer needs you?😂”

Another said, “I don’t know I think that Kyle’s text actually shows a lot compassion and empathy considering what she is going through. But of course Dorit makes it all about herself. 🙄”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Dorit Kemsely ‘barely’ recognizable in RHOBH reunion dress

Along with the release of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion trailer, the looks were also revealed.

Dorit Kemsley chose a red ensemble that stood out among the other ladies, and she was in the hot seat during the trailer when talking about her looks.

She was even called “barely” recognizable when the looks debuted on social media.

The Dorit RHOBH viewers see now isn’t the same Dorit that came in as Lisa Vanderpump’s friend, but will that matter after Season 13?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.