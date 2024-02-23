Kyle Richards dragged for Lisa Vanderpump ‘obsession’ in RHOBH finale

Kyle Richards had Lisa Vanderpump on her brain during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 finale, and fans are not here for it.
RHOBH ended with news about Kyle and Mauricio Umansky’s separation hitting the media.
However, before the end of the season, Kyle had a white party at SoFi stadium.
That’s when Kyle couldn’t stop talking about Lisa, taking digs and throwing shade at her former friend.
It became too much, and now Kyle’s taking heat for not keeping the Vanderpump Rules star’s name out of her mouth.
X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale taking aim at Kyle.
Kyle Richards dragged Lisa Vanderpump’ obsession’ in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale
“#RHOBH years later, Kyle’s still obsessed with Lisa Vanderpump. Meanwhile, LVP hasn’t thought about Kyle since…,” read an X.
Kyle’s obsession with Lisa was mentioned more than once on the social media platform.
One X user shared a video clip of Lisa throwing shade during the RHOBH finale episode.
“hm… Kyle’s white party on a stadium happened so last minute??? Also, Stop shading Lisa Vanderpump 🥱🥱🥱 you not the queen of the franchise…you are wannabe queen tho 😂😂 #RHOBH,” said an X.
Another critic declared that Kyle wants to be the Vanderpump Rules star “so bad.”
A different X user thinks losing Lisa was one of the “biggest regrets” for Kyle.
More thoughts on Kyle Richards bringing up Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump
“I just do not want to hear Kyle mention Lisa Vanderpump again. She still puts her down to make her feel better about herself. It is an ugly look.” wrote an X user.
One X user called out Kyle for bringing up Lisa just to trash her on television.
Kyle was also accused of jealousy because Lisa has a brand while Kyle’s just seeking attention.
An X user even went off on Kyle, letting the Bravo personality know she’s not Lisa and never will be.
Not everyone was gunning for Kyle. At least one X user laughed at Kyle firing shots at LVP.
So many thoughts on Kyle Richards bringing up Lisa Vanderpunp on the RHOBH finale.
That’s not all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have thoughts on right now, either.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Season 13 reunion trailer had fans buzzing with a few unexpected takeaways from the footage.
What did you think of Kyle mentioning Lisa so much on the show?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.