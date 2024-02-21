Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth: How rich is the Vanderpump Rules star and how did she make her money?

What is Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth? That’s a question Vanderpump Rules fans are asking as Lisa gears up to open a new restaurant on the Bravo show.

Lisa has become a household fixture since she helped launch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, she was already plenty wealthy before she began her successful reality television career.

It’s no secret that Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, made a nice living before she added TV star to her resume.

With a new show, Vanderpump Villa, coming out soon, there’s been a lot of buzz about Lisa and her net worth.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth?

According to online sources, Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth is a whopping $90 million. There’s no question that her portfolio has grown a lot thanks to her time in the reality TV spotlight.

Lisa got her start on RHOBH, where she spent nine seasons and kicked off several other reality TV shows. Vanderpump Rules has been the biggest success for Lisa to date, especially on the heels of Scandoval.

Vanderpump Dogs was another one of Lisa’s shows that focused on the staff at The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. It was a Peacock original that only lasted one season.

Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump aired on E! and was also a one-and-done. The Bravo personality was a Dancing with the Stars Season 16 contestant and an ABC’s Pooch Perfect judge.

This spring, Vanderpump Villa hits Hulu airwaves, making it the fourth reality TV show to focus on Lisa or one of her businesses.

Reality TV has been good to Lisa, but it’s not the only thing that has given her such a nice net worth.

How did Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump make her money?

What some fans of Lisa may not know – she has been acting since she was 13 years old. Five years later, she played Anne in the horror film Killer’s Moon.

Over the years, Lisa has had small parts in shows like Silk Stalkings and Baywatch Nights. Movie videos have also become a thing for Lisa, who has appeared in several, including Lady Gaga’s GUY.

While Lisa has found success in Hollywood, she and Ken have made a name for themselves in the restaurant world – making up a majority of their fortune. Along with several restaurants in London, they own a slew of restaurants and bars in Los Angeles.

SUR, TomTom, and Villa Blanca are just a few of their successful ventures. In 2023, Lisa and Ken opened their first restaurant in Lake Tahoe called Wolf by Vanderpump.

Along with restaurants and reality TV, Lisa is also a writer and designer. Ken and Lisa launched Vanderpump Pets in 2016, which sells pet accessories.

Lisa Vanderpump has certainly done a lot throughout her career to build her fortune. Something tells us she’s not done yet, either.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.