The Valley: Vanderpump Rules is circling the drain, so why is Bravo fixated on a spinoff?

A year ago, Vanderpump Rules was headed for cancellation.

Now, the series is back on the air with stronger ratings than ever, and a Jax Taylor-led spinoff is in the works.

We can thank Scandoval for that.

Through two episodes, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is an over-produced mess.

Yes, the show has always had a scripted feel, but the show has morphed into The Hills at this stage.

None of the storylines are interesting, and producers are clearly driving them to keep things fresh and exciting.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is already falling flat

Sadly, it’s all falling flat and making us wonder why the network is so fixated on ushering in The Valley spinoff if the main series is creatively struggling.

It makes sense from a business standpoint because striking while Vanderpump Rules’ ratings are hot to give the show the best launching pad is crucial.

But it is a bit short-sighted considering that the main series is struggling too much to keep viewers invested after the Scandoval of it all.

Do we really need to watch Taylor try to make us believe that he’s a changed man and is no longer one of the biggest villains on reality TV?

The Valley’s first scene has already been revealed

Not really. Even worse is that the series will launch as a crossover with Vanderpump Rules, with scenes involving an argument between Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

It’s almost like we’re being forced to watch the series if we watch Vanderpump Rules, and frankly, two hours of that universe a week doesn’t give me the fuzzies at this point in time.

The only thing that would make it worthwhile is if the cast had Real Housewives-like taglines because Taylor’s would go like this:

“I’m the number one guy in the group.”

Aside from three VPR alums, the cast is random

The rest of the cast is somewhat random. Cartwright is, of course, along for the ride, as is fellow fired VPR alum Kristen Doute.

The purpose of the show is to show what life is like for couples in the Valley after they settle down.

That’s instantly off-putting because it makes it sound like the show will lack drama.

As much as she probably shouldn’t be on TV, Stassi Schroeder should be on the cast because her commentary on where all of these people are in life would make the show worthwhile.

Stassi Schroeder will not return for the spinoff

It’d also be fun to see her cross paths with Sandoval because we’re sure she’d have much to say to him.

But it seems Schroeder has some shred of dignity because she reportedly declined an invitation to be a cast member of the series.

The truth is, The Valley is a disaster waiting to happen, and most people know it, including Schroeder.

If Bravo wanted people invested, the first teaser trailer should have been dramatic scenes. Instead, we got Taylor driving through the neighborhood on his kid’s toy car as Cartwright yelled at him to mow the lawn.

It was something else and a clear sign that Bravo is out of touch with what the audience wants from these shows.

We want comfort food for a tired mind after a long day and nothing else.

It’s hard to imagine Taylor, Doute, Cartwright, and a cast of randoms fitting the bill here.

Hopefully, we’re surprised, and this blossoms into a good show, but our first impressions are that this will be a mess.

The Valley premieres in the spring on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.