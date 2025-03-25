Garcelle Beauvais bids goodbye to RHOBH after 5 seasons

After five seasons on the show, Garcelle Beauvais is bidding goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress shared the news hours before the Season 14 finale airs on Bravo.

Garcelle is leaving on her terms, revealing she has many big projects to come and wants to spend more time with her family.

She thanked the network, Andy Cohen, and the producers, telling her fans that the door is open for her to return, so it might just be goodbye for now.

Many people are surprised by Garcelle’s exit, as she had a good season and got along well with her castmates.

There have been a few hiccups along the way, but nothing that would lead us to think she was ready to leave the show.

Garcelle bids goodbye to RHOBH

Garcelle posted a surprise announcement online in a post captioned “CHEERS TO THE NEXT CHAPTER 🙏🏽🥂💕.

“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” exclaimed the RHOBH star, adding that it’s been a wild ride and that some amazing things have happened since she joined the franchise.

However, the mom of three explained that her family is a big reason behind her decision to leave.

Her twin boys, Jade and Jax, are heading into their final year of high school, and “I want to be a part of that.”

“Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in,” shared Garcelle.

The 58-year-old thanked the production company, the network, and her castmates.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime; the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in some time,” she added.

Before ending the post, Garcelle told her fans, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Garcelle joined RHOBH in Season 10

Garcelle joined RHOBH in Season 10, becoming the first African-American cast member in the franchise.

At the time, her friend Denise Richards was also on the show heading into her second season.

However, after a fallout with the group, Denise abruptly exited the franchise, leaving Garcelle to fend for herself among the group.

She later formed a friendship with Sutton Stracke, and the two have remained close since.

This season, we noticed a crack in their friendship when Sutton left Garcelle out in the cold during an interaction with Kyle Richards.

They had a tense conversation about that and appeared to have resolved their issues.

However, we’ll know where things stand between the duo at the reunion.

Garcelle is bidding RHOBH goodbye, at least for now.

How do you feel about Garcelle’s exit from RHOBH? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.