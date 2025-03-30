RHOBH rumors: Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais ‘still not speaking’

Since Garcelle Beauvais announced her exit, discussions about the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have intensified.

The latest rumor is that things between Garcelle and her bestie, Sutton Stracke, have turned sour.

The claims are that the two are “still not speaking” since filming the Season 14 reunion.

We don’t know exactly what happened between Sutton and Garcelle at the big event.

However, the reunion trailer showed the actress storming off stage after a tense confrontation with her castmates.

That moment is seemingly what prompted Garcelle to quit the show.

RHOBH rumors are running wild, and now there are reports that besties Sutton and Garcelle are not on speaking terms.

A source told Parade, “Sutton and Garcelle are still not speaking.”

“Garcelle was livid at the reunion. She stormed off set and refused to take a photo with the cast,” the insider revealed. “She was very upset at Sutton for not defending her and sort of backing down against Kyle [Richards] when it comes to the situation with Morgan [Wade].”

The reunion preview showed Kyle defending her decision not to talk about Morgan on the show this season.

Garcelle and Sutton had previously discussed the topic and called out the OG’s hypocrisy for wanting to discuss Mauricio Umansky’s antics.

Kyle was upset when her estranged husband was spotted with a mystery woman while on vacation, but when she was photographed backstage at Morgan’s concert, the women were not allowed to talk about it.

However, that didn’t sit well with Garcelle.

Did Sutton blindside Garcelle at the season reunion?

We noticed cracks in Garcelle and Sutton’s friendship during the cast trip when the actress mentioned Morgan’s name.

While Sutton agreed with her when they were alone, she didn’t offer her friend any support in Kyle’s presence.

Morgan was also discussed at the reunion, and we got a snippet of it in the trailer.

“She didn’t sign up for the show,” proclaimed Kyle.

“She didn’t sign up for the show this season!” retorted Garcelle.

Andy Cohen agreed with Garcelle, telling Kyle, “Putting out a music video that is the two of you as lovers; you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

It seems once again Garcelle got zero support from Sutton.

“Garcelle felt totally blindsided by Sutton. They did not speak after the reunion,” the source confirmed.

Do you believe the rumor that Garcelle and Sutton are not speaking? Sound off in the comments.

Check out the RHOBH Season 14 reunion trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.