RHOBH’s Erika Jayne calls out Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke for not showing their real lives

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back on our screens and this season the cast is not holding back.

We’ve already seen Dorit Kemsley going full force in the premiere, and we’re waiting to see what else she has in store.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne hopes two of her co-workers will also have something more in store, as she called out Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

During a recent interview, Erika criticized the duo, claiming they needed to share more of their lives.

The Pretty Mess singer hinted at her divorce from Tom Girardi and subsequent legal issues that played out in the media, noting that if she had to share her life so should they.

Meanwhile, RHOBH fans disagree with that, and they’re already defending Sutton and Garcelle on social media.

Erika Jayne tells Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais to ‘reveal their lives’

Erika chatted with Entertainment Tonight and didn’t hold back her opinions about certain cast members.

The RHOBH star — the second longest-running Housewife on the franchise — had some advice for Sutton and Garcelle.

“I feel as if, if I was able to lay it all out there, you should be able to as well,” said Erika, adding, “I’d like for Sutton and Garcelle to reveal their lives.”

When asked if she knew something the rest of us didn’t know, she responded, “Not necessarily, but I just feel as if nothing is as it appears.”

When asked if the duo panders to viewers by doing what they want, Erika agreed, adding, “At times, yes.”

RHOBH fans respond to Erika’s comment

The clip of Erika’s interview was posted on Instagram and while a few people agreed with her, the majority did not and they defended Sutton and Garcelle.

“I’m sorry that they are not in scandals like you, Erika, lol. And i like you. But chill momma,” wrote a commenter.

“Maybe they really are revealing their lives, and it’s not riddled with legal drama and financial issues,” reiterated someone else.

One viewer posted, “Girl, bye. She’s just saying that cause her & her man got caught scamming. If you were showing your real life, we would’ve seen it sooner.”

An Instagram user noted, “Not ‘everyone’ like many in the cast have controversial lifestyles nor dirty laundry to air on national TV… try again, next.”

Another added, “Erica is a joke; they should be her last season. She have nothing to talk about.”

RHOBH viewers have some thoughts. Pic credit: @therealityrundown/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.