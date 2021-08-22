RHOBH: Sutton Stracke thinks castmates are protecting Erika Jayne amid legal drama

Sutton Stracke speaks on castmates protecting Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are applauding Sutton Stracke for asking Erika Jayne all the right questions while her other castmates remain silent.

An L.A. Times article that was published while on their trip to La Quinta raised eyebrows. So after calling a meeting without Erika’s knowledge, Sutton had a lot of questions for the Painkiller singer during a cast dinner.

However, despite sharing their suspicions during the secret meeting, the women, except for Garcelle quickly changed their tune when Erika was present. Viewers have aired their frustration that the cast has been protecting Erika and not asking her the questions that need to be asked.

And during a recent interview, Sutton shared her own views on that theory.

Are the RHOBH women protecting Erika Jayne?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a chat with In The Know, Sutton was asked if her castmates are protecting Erika by failing to ask her the tough questions.

“I mean, I think that yeah. I think you can see it,” confessed Sutton. “But I also think that they have a very special bond because they’ve known each other a long time.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second season cast member continued, “So, there was an instant protective glue with those girls, which I completely understand. Garcelle and I – and Crystal – we don’t know Erika in the way that those girls do, and we also haven’t known her for very long. Garcelle and I have known her for a year. Crystal has known her for a couple months at this point. So, I get it.”

“It’s just not my perspective. I think that’s the biggest difference,” added Sutton.

Sutton Stracke says cast trip changed everything

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished more about Erika Jayne, whose storyline had taken over the season.

Right now we might very well be watching the demise of Sutton and Erika’s growing friendship. Sutton’s radar when off after the L.A. Times article dropped while they were in La Quinta.

However, Erika left the trip one day before the article came out, following a tense moment with Garcelle Beauvais, and it alleged some damaging claims against Tom and, by extension, Erika.

“That weekend in La Quinta really did a one-eighty. It just went [left] in an instant,” commented Sutton. “It’s interesting that that can happen in life, and it can happen in friendships.”

As for the state of her friendship with Erika right now, Sutton refused to share that information. “I cannot tell you, I cannot answer that question. We are going to have to see, truly I can’t answer it,” responded the Beverly Hills Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.