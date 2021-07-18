RHOBH: Erika Jayne sued for $25 million– must return expensive jewelry and all other items in her possession

Erika Jayne is being sued by the trustee in Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne recently warned her castmates that her life was about to get worse, and now it has. A new lawsuit was just filed against Erika, adding to the growing list of court cases piling up against her.

This time it’s the trustee heading the involuntary chapter 7 bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi that has now filed a suit. Tom has been accused of embezzling millions from his clients over the years, some of which were allegedly used to help fund Erika’s lavish lifestyle.

However, when the creditors attempted to recoup what was owed, the embattled attorney filed for bankruptcy, and now the trustee is going after Erika.

Erika Jayne sued by trustee

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is now being sued by the trustee in charge of Tom’s bankruptcy case as noted by RADAR – who’ve been privy to the latest court documents. The claim is that Erika reportedly received millions from her estranged husband at a time when he was well aware of his dire financial situation.

In court documents, the trustee noted that Tom tried to hide money from his credits by transferring money and assets to Erika Jayne. The trustee claimed to have gotten information that Erika received luxury items, including jewelry from her now estranged husband, and that these items were purchased using money from Tom’s debtors.

Furthermore, the trustee learned during his investigation that Erika was paid $25 million in receivables from Tom Girardi.

“Plaintiff is informed and believes and, on that basis alleges thereon, that defendant Erika has used her glamor and notoriety to continue to aid and abet in sham transactions that have occurred with respect to large transfers of assets from the Debtor to the Defendant,” wrote the trustee.

Given the recent findings, the lawsuit requires the Beverly Hills Housewife to return the $25 million along with her expensive jewelry and anything else in her possession that was given to her by Tom.

Erika Jayne speaks out

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star usually remains quiet with each new allegation made about her in the media, but this time she spoke out.

Erika seemingly responded to the latest lawsuit filed against her alleging that she has $25 million in receivables from Tom Girardi in her possession.

“No merit…no proof,” wrote the reality TV personality in a message on Twitter.

Pic credit:@erikajayne/Twitter.

This might just be on one of a series of lawsuits to be filed against Erika because a judge recently ruled that Tom Girardi’s clients can pursue her for money.

Meanwhile, Erika has been opening up about her divorce and legal drama on the show, so let’s see what else she reveals in the weeks to come.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.