RHOBH: Erika Jayne opens up about rumors that her divorce from Tom Girardi is a sham

Erika Jayne will address allegations that her divorce is a sham on the upcoming episode of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills plays out, so does Erika’s controversial divorce from Tom Girardi.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November when RHOBH was filming, so viewers now get to watch how Erika’s divorce played out in real-time.

During the most recent episode of RHOBH, Erika showed off the apartment she had moved into during her separation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, in the upcoming episode, Erika will address rumors and accusations from lawyers claiming that she filed for divorce from Tom to protect their assets from his surmounting lawsuits.

“What’s being said is just, I mean, it’s insane,” Erika told her friend Lisa Rinna during a preview for the July 14 RHOBH episode.

“That lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets — people want to believe that,” she continued.

“I mean, I could have never predicted this f**king s**t,” she added. “This is the end.”

Erika has maintained a storyline that she filed for divorce from Tom due to emotional neglect and it seems that she’s sticking to that story in the episode to come.

Erika isn’t happy with how her divorce is being portrayed on RHOBH

Even though Erika has a platform to share her side of the story, it’s claimed she isn’t happy with how Bravo is portraying it.

Erika reportedly feels that there is too much focus on her spending habits and how her divorce has affected or not affected them.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “Erika is not happy with the editing on Real Housewives as she thinks it is exacerbating the public’s criticism of her spending. She’s flaunted her wealth on the show for years, along with Tom, and now it’s coming back to bite her amid the embezzlement scandal.”

In the most recent episode, Erika showed Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke around her new house. Additionally, the subject was brought up around Crystal Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Erika said that she is enjoying her low-maintenance life much more. She claimed she is happy to be independent and not worrying about working around housekeeping staff.

Erika, however, allegedly feels this focus on her asset is causing backlash from fans.

Erika Jayne was recently ordered to hand over financial records

Fast forward to life after filming, and Erika’s accountant, lawyer and landlord have recently been ordered to hand over financial records wanted as part of the bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

It was previously claimed that Erika had been resistant to handing over the records, however she disputed that and has now specifically said that she will cooperate in the case against Tom.

Lawyers working on the cases against her and Tom have said that they are tuning into RHOBH and watching carefully.

Not only are they looking for clues about Erika’s financial records but they are waiting to see if any details behind the story of her divorce don’t line up.

Lawyers and curious viewers will have to keep tuning into RHOBH to find out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.