Erika Jayne is willing to testify as part of investigation into Tom Girardi

RHOBH star Erika Jayne has reportedly agreed to hand over her financial info and cooperate in the investigation into her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is reportedly willing to cooperate in the investigation into her ex-husband Tom Girardi after months of alleged resistance.

Tom and Erika both found themselves in legal trouble after allegations of Tom dipping into his clients’ settlement funds surfaced.

Erika has been accused of assisting Tom after $20 million was transferred into her businesses. She also reportedly received other property from Tom, however Erika claims anything she got was a “gift”.

She was previously accused of being hesitant to cooperate in handing over her finances and testifying as part of the investigation into Tom, but that appears to no longer be the case.

In court documents, Erika’s attorney stated that she “remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee’s investigation with the Chapter 7 trustee in the related case of debtor Thomas Girardi.”

However, she reportedly wants attorney Ronald Richards, who has been investigating Erika’s funds and any alleged involvement, removed from the case immediately.

Lawyers are vying to prove Erika’s involvement in Tom Girardi crimes

Richards recently revealed that lawyers are watching Erika’s every move on RHOBH.

Now that she has seemingly agreed to hand over her financial information, they surely will be breaking that down too.

Erika turned heads when she filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 amid various lawsuits and Tom’s bankruptcy.

Lawyers have accused her of divorcing Tom just to protect their assets. The recent documentary The Housewife and The Hustler fueled allegations that Erika is somehow involved.

The documentary showed that Erika’s name was listed on several businesses that Tom was allocating funds to.

In addition to Ronald Richards, Erika has made an enemy out of lawyer Jay Edelson who is also intent on taking her down.

“We believe we’re going to be able to prove that Erika was incredibly involved in not just the law firm, but also, he was loaning money to her company, tens of millions of dollars to her company,” Edelson said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

“And we think that money came from client funds,” he continued. “And we’re going to look into all of that. And that’s all going to be, you know, part of proof that we showed to a jury — that she was knee-deep in this fraud, and she can say, ‘Oh, she didn’t know anything about it.’ And I think that’s going be hard for to convince a jury of.”

However, that is Erika’s exact argument. She claims that she didn’t know about the fraud and that her divorce was motivated by personal issues she had involving their marriage.

Erika shares why she filed for divorce on RHOBH

Erika opened up to the RHOBH cast on the most recent episode about why she filed for divorce from Tom.

She claimed that their relationship had been derailing for years and that they barely talked to each other, and when they did she felt coldness from him.

She said that she’d asked Tom to work on their relationship issues together but he refused.

At one point, Erika claimed she dropped her then husband off for work and he had said, “Thanks hun!” to her as if she were his staff. She said she decided that was the day she would leave him.

Erika claimed to have the moving van ready and a place picked out, so she moved out that day and served him divorce papers the following morning.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.