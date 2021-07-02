RHOBH: Erika Jayne is ‘not happy’ with edits this season, thinks it causes more public criticism

Erika Jayne not happy with portrayal on RHOBH. Pic credit:@Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is not too happy with her portrayal on the show this season, and if we’re being honest she does have a lot at stake right now.

Erika is embroiled in several lawsuits filed against her and estranged husband Tom Girardi — after he was accused of embezzling millions of dollars.

Many RHOBH viewers wonder if any of that money was used to fund Erika’s lavish lifestyle and lawyers are trying to recoup anything that they can.

This means the Bravo Housewife’s every move is being watched and her actions could have implications for her in court. But with each episode of the show that airs, public scrutiny grows more intense and Erika reportedly thinks that her portrayal is aggravating the situation.

Is Erika Jayne unhappy with RHOBH edit?

The divorce storyline regarding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is just starting to unfold on the show and viewers have had a lot to say about it.

After each episode, social media is often buzzing with criticism about Erika as she continues to share more details about her split from Tom Girardi amid his embezzlement case. But so far the 49-year-old is less than thrilled with how producers have edited her storyline.

According to a source from The Sun, “Erika is not happy with the editing on Real Housewives as she thinks it is exacerbating the public’s criticism of her spending. She’s flaunted her wealth on the show for years, along with Tom, and now it’s coming back to bite her amid the embezzlement scandal.”

The insider also shared details about Erika’s emotional state as her life continues to play out in the media.

“She’s a tough cookie but she’s still struggling emotionally at the moment and hasn’t been leaving her house much,” the insider noted.

Erika Jayne concerned about her portrayal on RHOBH

The insider went on to share more details about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and it seems that Erika is putting on a front on social media by acting nonchalant about the whole thing.

As a matter of fact, Erika has received tons of backlash from RHOBH fans as the Pretty Mess singer continues to post glamorous photos of herself online and even lashed out at some nasty headlines about her.

However, the source told the media outlet that, “Despite her defensive posts on social media, she is worried about the case, how her appearance on the show will affect her, and her future. She loves Real Housewives and it’s pretty much all she has left right now as her career hangs in the balance, but she’s facing a huge backlash.”

The insider added, “Erika is concerned that anything she says or does on camera will be used against her in the lawsuits.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.