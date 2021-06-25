RHOBH: Kyle Richards dishes on costars hearing more details about Erika Jayne’s divorce

Kyle Richards dishes about Erika Jayne divorce. Pic credit:Bravo

Kyle Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars are sharing more details about Erika Jayne. The blonde beauty finally opened up to her castmates in the latest episode of the show and explained why she decided to file for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.

Soon after Erika filed for divorce, several bombs started to drop about Tom allegedly stealing millions of dollars from clients and some of that money may have helped fund Erika Jayne’s “expensive” lifestyle.

So far it’s unclear just how much the Painkiller singer knew about the dealings of the now embattle attorney, but it seems her castmates are searching for answers much like the rest of us.

What does Kyle Richards know about Erika Jayne drama?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbies Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff were guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 23.

However, OG Kyle Richards was also in the audience to show her support, and while she wasn’t a guest on the show, Andy threw out a fan question to Kyle about Erika Jayne.

Andy noted that several viewers called out Lisa Rinna for hypocrisy since she handled Erika’s news and treated her much differently than the cast did with Lisa Vanderpump during puppy gate and Denise Richards during the cheating scandal.

“Well first of all this is six months ago, even longer maybe so we were just getting information as it was unfolding, and we still don’t know everything, ” responded the brunette beauty during her Clubhouse appearance. “And to be fair, Rinna is a lot closer with Erika than she was with Denise but we didn’t know anything, we still really don’t know what’s going on.

Did Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton believe Erika Jayne?

As for the actual guests on Wednesday night’s episode of WWHL, Kyle, and Crystal, they were also asked to comment on Erika Jayne despite not knowing her very well. Both women were at the dinner when the 49-year-old recounted the details of her divorce from Tom and one fan wanted to know if the new Housewives believed her.

“When she told us about her divorce I had only met her two weeks into that, so of course I believe, [I took it at] face value, you know,” responded Crystal.

As for Kathy, she noted that “I had only met her when I had a birthday party for Kyle at my house and it was just like 16 girls, two years ago and she was very polite and quiet and lovely. And I put her at our table cause I felt like I didn’t know her and so I just don’t know.”

“I believe she’s telling the truth,” Kathy added.

Check out the clip below of the RHOBH cast dishing on Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.