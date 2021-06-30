Judge orders Erika Jayne’s accountant, lawyer and landlord to turn over her financial records

Erika Jayne and others were ordered to turn over financial records. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectu.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s accountant, lawyer and landlord have been ordered by a judge to turn over her financial records as part of the bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

Recently a motion was filed against Erika accusing her of not cooperating with the investigation and for allegedly refusing to turn over financial information, receipts and other major documents needed for the investigation.

The 49-year-old and her lawyers responded to the claims and denied that they have been anything less than cooperative.

Erika’s legal team also made a demand that the trustee’s special litigation counsel, attorney Ronald N. Richards, be removed from the case.

They accuse him of harassing the reality TV personality and making what they claim are false and inflammatory public statements about her.

Key documents must to be handed over

The latest update in the Tom Girardi bankruptcy case was made by a judge on Monday. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and a few of her affiliates have been ordered to produce key documents needed for the case.

The court ruled that “Erika’s accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg, and landlord Benjamin Khakshour turn over various key documents, including her pay stubs, bank statements and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.”

Ullman’s accounting firm Ullman Accountancy Corp. was also named in the ruling and the various parties have until later this month to produce the requested documents as ordered by the court. They will also all have to appear on various days during the week of July 19 to face cross examination.

Erika Jayne insists she’s been cooperative in the case

After the motion was filed against the Beverly Hills Housewife for her alleged lack of cooperation in the case, Erika and her legal team refuted the claims.

They also filed their own motion in court requesting Ronald N. Richards’ removal from the investigation alleging that his social media posts against her “violate the ethical rules to which he is bound” and “unfairly target [her] in an attempt to destroy her credibility…”

However, Ronald issued a response regarding Erika’s filing against him, saying he “has a right to express his views.”

“We are representing the Trustee on a limited basis relating to Erika Jayne,” he said. “We only need to zealously pursue our client’s litigation objectives which is to find the money and recover it. Attacking the Trustee’s choice of counsel who is doing an effective job and working hard is a poorly designed strategy.”

“The real issue is the large receivables to Erika Jayne and the money she is refusing to release or return, period,” he added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.