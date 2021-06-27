Erika Jayne denies being uncooperative in Tom Girardi bankruptcy case, accuses lawyer of harassment

Erika Jayne refuted a recent motion against her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is refuting the claims made against her by the trustees in her husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case.

Just days ago Erika was accused of selling off her assets and refusing to turn over important documents in the case. However, the RHOBH star has responded and she’s denying the allegations. Furthermore, Erika wants one particular lawyer involved in the case removed for harassment.

Erika Jayne responds to motion against her

A motion was recently filed against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accusing her of refusing to turn over important documents, including bank statements to the trustee in charge of investigating Tom’s assets.

However, Erika’s lawyers have responded and they assert that she “has been and remains willing to cooperate fully” with the investigation in the bankruptcy case.

Furthermore, in documents obtained by Page Six, Erika and her legal team want lawyer Ronald N. Richards removed from the case and have accused him of making “false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements” about the 49-year-old.

The documents state that the RHOBH star “is not a media fiction. She is a real person with rights, including the right to be treated fairly in these proceedings based on actual evidence and the law.”

Erika Jayne accuses lawyer of harassment

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her team made more accusations against Ronald N. Richards in their demand to have him removed from the case.

Erika’s lawyers alleged that Richards’ social media posts against her “violate the ethical rules to which he is bound and that unfairly target [her] in an attempt to destroy her credibility before any claim is even brought against her in this proceeding.”

Erika has also made more claims against the lawyer, including saying that he has done interviews on YouTube that could prove harmful in her case. Additionally, the RHOBH star’s team alleged that Richards “continued to harass” her “publicly through extra-judicial statements, including social media.”

Richards for his part responded to Erika’s claim in a statement to Page Six.

“Not a single professional of Erika’s has cooperated with our office regarding the Girardi Keese estate. We have filed numerous motions seeking documents and communications,” he remarked. “This motion is designed to slow down our work. The Thomas Girardi estate is moving for relief from stay to pursue her in state court. This does not look like cooperation.”

As for the allegations that his social media post has been harmful to the Beverly Hills Housewife, Richards responded, “It is laughable to suggest that our 16,000 followers compared to Erika’s 417,000 followers in a City of 12,500,000 would somehow have an impact on anything.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.